2022 Honda Amaze Facelift Bookings Open At Select Dealerships, Launch Likely In August

Select Honda Car India dealerships across the country are unofficially accepting bookings for the Amaze facelift, carandbike can confirm. The dealerships have opened order books for a token amount of Rs. 5,000 for the subcompact sedan and the launch is expected to take place sometime in August this year. The Honda Amaze facelift will see the sub-4-metre sedan get a midlife cycle update bringing in new styling and feature revisions. That said, Honda India is yet to officially confirm the details on the same.

The second-generation Honda Amaze was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo and went on sale later that same year. It's based on the second-gen Brio platform, although India does not get the hatchback anymore. While there's no word on what exactly will be the changes on the model, the sedan is expected to get new LED headlamps, tweaked grille and bumper, new alloy wheels, and subtle changes to the rear. Honda could also offer new colour options on the sedan.

The Honda Amaze continues to be a popular seller in the segment and the only offering to come with a diesel-CVT combination

Upgrades will extend to the cabin as well with the model likely to get revised upholstery, tweaked dashboard layout and a bunch of new features including a new touchscreen infotainment system, and more. It will be interesting to see if some features from the larger City compact sedan filter down to the Amaze facelift.

The 2022 Honda Amaze facelift will continue using the same engine options under the bonnet. This will include the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol with 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic. There's also the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that develops 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The Amaze diesel gets a 5-speed manual gearbox, while it's the only offering in the segment to offer a diesel-CVT combination. Do note, the diesel CVT version makes only 79 bhp and 160 Nm. The Honda Amaze line-up starts from Rs. 6.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).