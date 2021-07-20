Honda Amaze: Top 5 Highlights

The Honda Amaze was launched back in 2018 and till date it is one of the top sellers in the Japanese carmaker's line-up. It's quite an evolution over the predecessor and Honda did a good job in overcoming all small shortcomings of the outgoing model in terms of refinement and performance. It has also evolved in styling both on the outside and inside, and is well equipped as well, though misses out on few features like wireless charging and rear air-con vents that its latest rivals like the Hyundai Aura offers. Here are the top highlights.

Exterior

The Honda Amaze comes with proper three-box proportion, bold styling, and strong character lines that accentuate the overall design of the car

In terms of design, the Honda Amaze is completely different as compared to the first generation. While the design is a little conservative, buyers appreciate the balanced look the car has. While you do get 15-inch alloy wheels on the top of the line variant, the Amaze loses out on the likes of LED headlamps or even projector headlamps. Diamond cut alloy wheels like the one on the City could have made it a nicer package too.

Interior

Honda Amaze's cabin has also been extensivly updates with new styling and interior

On the inside, the new Honda Amaze is much nicer as compared to its predecessor. There is also more space in the cabin as compared to earlier and that is mainly due to a longer wheelbase.

Features

The Honda Amaze gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the top-end trim.

The Honda Amaze gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, called Digipad-2 with both Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It also gets a start-stop button, automatic climate control and the CVT variants get paddle shifters too. It also gets a fold-down central armrest for the rear passengers and rear AC vents.

Engines

The Honda Amaze is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre oil burner.

The petrol-powered Honda Amaze gets a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that makes 89 bhp of peak power and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT automatic. The Honda Amaze diesel gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. While mated to the 5-speed manual gearbox, the engine puts out 99 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque.

Crash Test

The Honda Amaze scored a 4-star safety raring in adult protection, but just 1-star in child safety.

The Honda Amaze was crash tested by Global NCAP in May 2019 at 64 kmph for frontal offset and scored a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant protection, however, it scored just 1-star rating on child occupant safety. The Amaze that was crash tested offered seat belt pre-tensioners for both front passengers and seat belt reminder for the driver. The base variant of the Amaze crashed here came with dual airbags, front seat belt pre-tensioners and a driver seat belt reminder.