2022 MG ZS EV Receives New Interior Colour In Excite Variant, Bookings Open

The new dual-tone iconic ivory theme for the interior is carried over from the top-spec MG ZS EV Exclusive variant.
03-Oct-22 02:56 PM IST
Highlights
  • MG Motor India has introduced a new interior colour option on its 2022 MG ZE EV.
  • The new colour is for its base Excite variant.
  • Price is Rs. 22.58 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Keeping up with the festive season, MG Motor India has introduced a new interior colour option on its 2022 MG ZS EV for its base Excite variant which is priced at Rs. 22.58 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new dual-tone iconic ivory theme for the interior is carried over from the top-spec MG ZS EV Exclusive variant that costs Rs. 26.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The rest of the 2022 MG ZS EV remains the same, with respect to the exterior and interior features. The 2022 MG ZS EV rivals the Tata Nexon EV Max in India as well as the Hyundai Kona Electric

Also Read: 2022 MG ZS EV Receives 1000 Bookings In April

The 2022 MG ZS EV Excite variant offers more than 75 connected features and a 50.3kWh battery with 173 bhp. It has an estimated range of 461 km on a single charge which is an improvement when compared to the earlier version as its range was 419 km. 0-100 kmph can be achieved in just 8.5 seconds. The 2022 MG ZS EV also gets a range of features like a dual-pane panoramic sky roof, digital Bluetooth key, rear-drive assist, and much more. 

Also Read: 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review

It also comes with a 7-inch digital cluster, a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, 5 USB Ports including two Type C charging ports, climate control through auto AC, and a PM 2.5 filter. In terms of exterior features, the 2022 MG ZS EV gets LED hawkeye headlamps, 17-inch tomahawk hub design alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. The cabin features a centre armrest for the rear seats, individual cup holders, centre headrest, and rear AC vents. 

