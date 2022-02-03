2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV Breaks Cover, Adds High-Performance RS Version With 300 bhp

Following the Enyaq iV electric SUV, Skoda adds a coupe version to the range along with a high-performance, sporty Enyaq Coupe RS iV variant. This would be the first time that the Czech carmaker introduces an RS version to its flagship electric SUV, which is equivalent to the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX. Along with two battery sizes, four power outputs, and rear‑ or all‑wheel drive, the 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV also receives organic seat covers made of wool and recycled PET bottles, and ecologically tanned leather.

The 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV will be available in four levels with power output ranging between 132kW (179bhp) with the rear-wheel-drive equipped with a 62kWh battery, to 150kW (203bhp) from its 82-kWh battery, also available with the rear-wheel-drive system. In addition to this larger battery, the Enyaq Coupe iV also features an all-wheel-drive variant, with a power output of 195kW (265bhp), and 220kW (300bhp), and a maximum torque of 460Nm for the Enyaq Coupe RS iV. What this means is that the Enyaq Coupe RS iV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 6.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180kmph. Skoda also claims that the Enyaq Coupe iV boasts a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.234, with a significant impact on the vehicle's maximum range, which is up to 545km in the WLTP cycle.

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV measures 4,653mm in length, 1,879mm in width, 1,622mm in height, sitting on a 2,765mm long wheelbase.

Like the Enyaq iV, the new Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV is also based on Volkswagen Group's MEB modular electric car platform, and so measures 4,653mm in length, 1,879mm in width, 1,622mm in height, sitting on a 2,765mm long wheelbase. While 19 to 21 inches wheels offer an athletic look to the Enyaq Coupe iV, Phoenix Orange, Graphite Grey, and Mamba Green exterior colour schemes offer extravagance. Now, aesthetically, the Enyaq Coupe iV remains largely like the earlier model, however, a few changes to the Enyaq Coupe RS iV help it differentiate from the standard version.

As with the Enyaq iV, the classic trim levels have been replaced by Design Selections for the Enyaq Coupe iV's interior.

And so, these changes include- a sports chassis which is 15mm lower at the front and 10mm at the rear, contributing to its dynamic stance, whereas surrounds around the Skoda grille, window trim, and rear diffuser are all gloss black, as are the model designations, tailgate lettering and air curtain trim on the front apron. The air curtain trim is C-shaped on the Sportline trim and comes with an additional centerpiece forming an E on the RS variant, along with a full-length red reflector on the rear bumper of the latter. The two variants can also be identified by their model-specific wing badges either displaying Sportline lettering or an RS emblem.

As with the Enyaq iV, the classic trim levels have been replaced by Design Selections for the Enyaq Coupe iV's interior, offering new choices, and are inspired by modern living environments. The seat covers are made of 40 per cent natural new wool and 60 per cent polyester from recycled PET bottles. The dashboard is upholstered in fabric; with soft materials and light colours dominating. The leather and Suedia microfibre provide a modern look, while the coloured piping and contrasting stitching are exclusive details on the Enyaq Coupe iV. The largest Skoda touchscreen, measuring 13-inch, and the 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit comes as standard in the new coupe. Moreover, the latest software version ME 3 brings updates to the infotainment and head-up display, as well as improved battery management.