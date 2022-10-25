Skoda Enyaq RS iV Debuts With 295 BHP, 500 KM Range

Skoda is expanding its range of electric cars with another model, but not one that really surprises us. After the Enyaq Coupé is already available as an RS iV, the normal Enyaq can now also enjoy the 295 bhp, two-motor drive. It is also not surprising that the remaining model specifications hardly differ from those of the coupe. The system torque is 460 Nm, and the electronically limited top speed is 180 kmph. For the coupe, a range of 520 km according to WLTP is specified, for the normal Enyaq so far only more than 500 km.

The battery offers a capacity of 82 kWh, which allows the electric car to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.5 seconds. The "Traction" driving mode for driving on unpaved roads or slippery surfaces is available exclusively in the RS. As an RS model, the Enyaq RS naturally also comes with RS-specific equipment. A sports suspension is standard on board, as are 20-inch alloy wheels. On request and for an additional charge, 21 inches can even be fitted into the wheel arches.

The RS look is characterized by add-on parts painted in high-gloss black. These include the radiator grille, attachments on the front apron, the window frames, the exterior mirror caps, the rear diffuser and the Skoda logo and the model designation on the rear. The side skirts are body-coloured and the red reflector in the rear apron runs across the entire width of the vehicle. The front fenders are adorned with exclusive green RS logos. The standard equipment of the Enyaq RS also includes the Crystal Face, in which 131 LEDs backlight the radiator grille. Full LED matrix main headlights and LED rear lights are also standard. The non-metallic paint finish in eye-catching Mamba Green is reserved exclusively for the RS models.

The sporty appearance of the predominantly black interior is ensured, among other things, by carbon-look decorative strips on the instrument panel and door panels, as well as aluminium-design pedal covers and heated sports seats with integrated headrests and an embroidered RS logo. In addition, the customer can choose between two design versions, the RS Lounge, and the RS Suite. Lounge relies more on microfibre surfaces and Suite on genuine leather.

Skoda has not yet given a market launch date for the Enyaq RS iV. The Czechs are also keeping a low profile when it comes to prices. But here, too, the Enyaq Coupé RS iV should set the direction. This is available from 61,550 euros (Rs. 50.26 lakh approx.).