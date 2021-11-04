2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Prototype Revealed In Latest Video

Triumph Motorcycles has once again teased the upcoming 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200, showing what seems like an almost production-ready prototype. Triumph has been consistently teasing images and videos of its upcoming Tiger 1200 model, which will be a leaner, and more off-road capable machine than its previous generation model. The new Tiger 1200 not just incorporates the new Triumph Tiger design philosophy, visible in the current Tiger 900 family, but also incorporates changes in engine architecture, with the same T-plane crank and firing order of the triple-cylinder engine as the 900.

The T-plane crank design offsets the engine's firing order (1-3-2) compared to the 1-2-3 firing order of the earlier triple engine. This T-plane crank design was used first in the Tiger 900 gives the bike the low-end grunt and strong throttle character of a v-twin with a stronger mid- and top-range power of a triple. The engine character of the Tiger 900 is quite different from that of the earlier Tiger 800, and purists find the T-plane crank design a little vibey at higher revs, compared to the smooth performance of the earlier 800 cc triple. But more grunt at low revs, gives it better off-road capability, and that is what the new Tiger 1200 is expected to get dollops of, compared to the last generation Tiger 1200.

The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 is expected to be the most agile and off-road capable Tiger 1200 model ever introduced. The new Tiger 1200 will get a new engine with a T-plane crank, and 1-3-2 firing order in the three-cylinder engine.

According to Triumph, the new Tiger 1200 has been designed to be the world's most compact, agile and manoeuvrable large capacity adventure motorcycle. Triumph says the new Tiger 1200 will offer maximum road and off-road capability, and will offer a new level of specification, ergonomics and handling not previously seen on any model of the Tiger 1200. More details are expected soon, when the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 is unveiled, possibly by the end of November 2021.