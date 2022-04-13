2022 World Car Awards: Audi e-tron GT Crowned World Performance Car Of The Year

The Audi e-tron GT electric sports car has been a strong contestant at the 2022 World Car Awards. The super EV has been crowned as Performance Car Of The Year where it was competing against the BMW M3, BMW M4, Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ. The Audi e-tron GT was the only EV contestant in this particular category, while it was also nominated for the EV Of The Year and Design Of The Year categories at the 2022 World Car Awards.

Essentially a successor to the iconic Audi R8, the Audi e-tron GT is underpinned by the same platform as the Porsche Taycan which won both World Luxury Car and World Performance Car titles at the 2020 World Car Awards. The Audi e-tron GT was also crowned as the 2022 CNB EV of the Year, at the carandbike Awards 2022. In India, the car is offered in both variants - the standard e-tron GT and the mightier RS e-tron GT. The RS variant is of course the better performer of the two.

The standard e-tron GT quattro variant belts out 523 bhp and a meaty peak torque of 630 Nm. The RS e-tron GT churns out 637 bhp and even more humongous peak torque of 830 Nm. While the former has a range of 500 km, the RS e-Tron GT has a range of 481 km. Speaking of the performance, the standard EV clocks triple digit speeds in 4.1 seconds further ticking a top speed of 245 kmph, while the RS version does the same sprint in 4.1 seconds and has the same top speed.