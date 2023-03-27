2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: What Has Changed?

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been launched with a few mechanical and cosmetic changes for 2023. The changes are the most significant since the NS200 was first launched in late 2012. The new NS200 promises better dynamics, better brakes, and also gets a few practical feature updates, along with colour changes. The 2023 Pulsar NS200 also gets a hike in prices, along with the changes. Here’s a look at what all has changed on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

Also Read: 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Review

Also Read: 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh

The Pulsar NS200 now gets upside down (USD) front forks as part of the 2023 update.

Updated front suspension

The most significant update on the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is that it now gets upside down (USD) front forks. The previous model came kitted out with telescopic forks with 37 mm inner tubes, while the USD forks get slimmer 33 mm inner tubes with 48 mm aluminium covers. The USD forks are about 2 kg lighter than the earlier telescopic forks.

The 2023 Pulsar NS200 gets a 300 mm front disc, Grimeca axial calipers shared with the Pulsar 250s and standard dual-channel ABS.

New Alloy Wheels

The alloy wheels are carried over from the Pulsar N250 and F250, which are lighter, around 500 g lighter on each wheel, reducing the overall weight of the new Pulsar NS200 by 3 kg, with overall kerb weight now at 158 kg.

Lighter alloys, better brakes make the NS200 drop anchor better than before. The dual-channel ABS ensures good stopping power.

Updated Brakes

The brakes are now updated, also shared with the Pulsar 250s, with Grimeca calipres, with a 300 mm disc up front, and standard dual-channel ABS. No single-channel ABS is on offer.

Purists will appreciate the analogue rev needle. The digital screen now includes additional features.

Updated Instrument Console

The instrument console is the same part analogue, part digital unit, but now gets more functionality, with a gear position indicator, distance-to-empty display, as well as instantaneous fuel consumption readings.

Ebony Black (featured above) and Pearl Metallic White are the two colour options offered on the Pulsar NS200.

Colour Options

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets new, re-designed decals, even though the overall design of the bike is more or less the same. The NS200 does get two colour options, including Ebony Black and Pearl Metallic White.

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is now priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Price

With the updated front suspension, brakes with standard dual-channel ABS and new wheels, the price is now around Rs. 7,000 more than the earlier model. The new NS200 is now priced at Rs. 1,47,347 (Ex-showroom).