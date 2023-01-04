2023 CES: VW ID.7 Teased Ahead Of Reveal

The Volkswagen Group is all set to reveal the ID.7 sedan at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It’s the first all-electric sedan from the company and it is based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform. The ID. AERO concept vehicle initially presented in China already provided a preview of the new model, which embodies an aerodynamic design concept and is able to achieve ranges of up to 700 kilometers.

The ID.7 is likely to be launched by 2026 and at CES, VW will showcase the technology it will have to offer. The ID.7 will get the augmented reality head-up display, a 15-inch screen. It also gets new air conditioning controls integrated into the first level of the infotainment system and then there are illuminated touch sliders.

The new air conditioning concept with intelligent vents offers a number of functions. For instance, the ID.7 can detect when the driver is approaching based on their key and will already start to cool the interior on hot summer days or heat the interior on cold days before the driver gets into the vehicle. Newly designed “Smart Air Vents” control the flow of air and move dynamically to distribute the air over large areas as quickly as possible. If there are passengers in the car, the air can be directed straight to the body or ventilate the interior indirectly. These functions are visible at all times on the new large display and can be activated and saved individually for each user. Special requests can be activated using voice commands. If the user says “Hello Volkswagen, my hands are cold!”, the ID.7 responds by starting the steering wheel heating function. At the same time, warm air is directed towards the hands.

The camouflaged sedan features a digital design with unique paintwork, which lights up the ID.7 interactively. 40 layers of paint have been applied, of which some are conductive while others have insulating properties. A total of 22 areas of the vehicle can be controlled separately and are electrified below the top layer of paint (electroluminescence) so that they light up. If all this is connected to a sound system, the rhythm is visualized by illumination of individual areas.

The QR codes on the hood and on both sides provide an interface between the physical and digital worlds. The entire camouflage also takes the QR code theme further and thus hides the contours of the final production vehicle.

In terms of its style, the ID.7 follows the design language of the fully electric ID. model family. The characteristic features of the sedan include the aerodynamic front section and roof, which both help to reduce energy consumption and increase the range. Air intakes located in the front end guide the air flowing through them down the sides of the vehicle to the rear in a targeted way. They therefore form an air curtain, which calms the air flow at the sides of the vehicle. The roof slopes to the rear and thus contributes to the very good drag coefficient of the ID.7. The range is up to around 700 kilometers.