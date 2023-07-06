2023 Kia Seltos VS Rivals: Spec Comparison

KIA India has updated its mid-size SUV, the Seltos for 2023. This updated SUV brings forth a host of new features and an overhauled interior. Powering the Seltos facelift is the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that is found in the Kia Carens. Existing Seltos owners will get priority delivery of the Seltos via a new K-Code program, and they can book the vehicle on July 14. However, general bookings for other new customers will begin from July 15.

Dimensions:

Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Honda Elevate Length 4365mm 4300 mm 4221 mm 4225 mm 4345 mm 4312 mm Width 1800mm 1790 mm 1760 mm 1760 mm 1795 mm 1790 mm Height 1645mm 1635 mm 1612 mm 1612 mm 1645 mm 1650 mm Wheelbase 2610mm 2610 mm 2651 mm 2651 mm 2600 mm 2650 mm Bootspace 433 litres 433 Litres 385 litres 385 litres 373 litres 458 Litres Ground Clearance NA 190 mm 188 mm 188 mm 210 mm 220 mm

In terms of the dimensions of the 2023 Seltos, it is the longest vehicle in this segment with a length of 4365mm compared to its competitors. Even in terms of width of the vehicle, it stands at second place with 1800mm and is 9mm less than the MG Astor. While it doesn’t boast of having the largest boot space in the segment, it certainly looks sufficient with a 433-litre boot capacity which can further be increased by folding the rear seats.

Engine and Powertrain:

Kia Seltos Hynudai Creta VW Taigun Skoda Kushaq Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Honda Elevate Engine 1.5-litre MPi Petol/1.5-litre GPi Petrol 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel 1.5 litre MPi Petrol 1.5 litre CRDi Diesel 1.0 litre TSI Petrol 1.5 litre TSI Petrol 1.0 litre TSI Petrol 1.5 litre TSI Petrol 1.5-litre, four-cylinder,

naturally aspirated petrol motor

with mild hybrid system 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor mated to a hybrid system 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine Power 115PS/160 PS 116 PS 113.4 bhp 114.4 bhp 113.4 bhp 147 bhp 113.4 bhp 147 bhp 103 PS 116 PS 121 PS Torque 144 Nm/253 Nm 250 Nm 143.8 Nm 250 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm 137 Nm 122 Nm 145 Nm Gearbox 6-Speed Manual and 6-Speed iVT/ 6-speed iMT and 7-Speed DCT 6-speed automatic/6-speed iMT 6-speed manual 6-speed manual,6-speed automatic 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic 6-speed manual/7-speed DSG 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic 6-speed manual/7-speed DSG 6-speed manual/6-speed CVT 6-Speed eCVT 6-speed manual/6-speed CVT

The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift will be available in three engine options across five transmission choices. The updated Seltos will come powered by a new 1.5-litre, inline four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 160PS and 253Nm of torque. This engine debuted with the Hyundai Alcazar and all-new Verna, followed by the Kia Carens. On top of that, it will come with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel unit. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, torque-convertor automatic, CVT automatic, and dual-clutch automatic.