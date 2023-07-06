  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Kia Seltos VS Rivals: Spec Comparison

2023 Kia Seltos VS Rivals: Spec Comparison

Kia has recently launched the facelifted Seltos, and here is how it fairs compared to its competition.
authorBy Yash Sunil
4 mins read
06-Jul-23 09:50 PM IST
Kia Seltos VS Rivals.jpg

KIA India has updated its mid-size SUV, the Seltos for 2023. This updated SUV brings forth a host of new features and an overhauled interior. Powering the Seltos facelift is the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that is found in the Kia Carens. Existing Seltos owners will get priority delivery of the Seltos via a new K-Code program, and they can book the vehicle on July 14. However, general bookings for other new customers will begin from July 15.

 

Also Read: Toyota Hikes Prices For All Cars, SUVs In India: Hyryder, Hycross, Fortuner Get Pricier

 

Dimensions:

 Kia Seltos Hyundai CretaVolkswagen TaigunSkoda KushaqMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHonda Elevate
Length4365mm4300 mm4221 mm4225 mm4345 mm4312 mm
Width 1800mm1790 mm1760 mm1760 mm1795 mm1790 mm
Height 1645mm1635 mm1612 mm1612 mm1645 mm1650 mm
Wheelbase2610mm2610 mm2651 mm2651 mm2600 mm2650 mm
Bootspace433 litres433 Litres385 litres385 litres373 litres458 Litres
Ground ClearanceNA190 mm188 mm188 mm210 mm220 mm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In terms of the dimensions of the 2023 Seltos, it is the longest vehicle in this segment with a length of 4365mm compared to its competitors. Even in terms of width of the vehicle, it stands at second place with 1800mm and is 9mm less than the MG Astor. While it doesn’t boast of having the largest boot space in the segment, it certainly looks sufficient with a 433-litre boot capacity which can further be increased by folding the rear seats. 

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift: Variants Explained

 

Engine and Powertrain: 

 Kia SeltosHynudai CretaVW TaigunSkoda KushaqMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHonda Elevate
Engine 1.5-litre MPi Petol/1.5-litre GPi Petrol1.5-litre CRDi Diesel1.5 litre MPi Petrol1.5 litre CRDi Diesel1.0 litre TSI Petrol1.5 litre TSI Petrol1.0 litre TSI Petrol1.5 litre TSI Petrol1.5-litre, four-cylinder,
naturally aspirated petrol motor 
with mild hybrid system		1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor mated to a hybrid system1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine
Power 115PS/160 PS116 PS113.4 bhp114.4 bhp113.4 bhp147 bhp113.4 bhp147 bhp103 PS116 PS121 PS
Torque 144 Nm/253 Nm250 Nm143.8 Nm250 Nm178 Nm250 Nm178 Nm250 Nm137 Nm122 Nm145 Nm 
Gearbox6-Speed Manual and 6-Speed iVT/ 6-speed iMT and 7-Speed DCT6-speed automatic/6-speed iMT6-speed manual6-speed manual,6-speed automatic6-speed manual/6-speed automatic6-speed manual/7-speed DSG6-speed manual/6-speed automatic6-speed manual/7-speed DSG6-speed manual/6-speed CVT6-Speed eCVT 6-speed manual/6-speed CVT

 

The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift will be available in three engine options across five transmission choices. The updated Seltos will come powered by a new 1.5-litre, inline four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 160PS and 253Nm of torque. This engine debuted with the Hyundai Alcazar and all-new Verna, followed by the Kia Carens. On top of that, it will come with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel unit. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, torque-convertor automatic, CVT automatic, and dual-clutch automatic.

 

Related Articles
Kia Seltos Facelift: Variants Explained
Kia Seltos Facelift: Variants Explained
1 day ago
Kia Seltos Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated Model
Kia Seltos Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated Model
2 days ago
Kia Seltos Facelift Makes India Debut; Bookings Will Begin On July 14
Kia Seltos Facelift Makes India Debut; Bookings Will Begin On July 14
2 days ago
Kia Seltos Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Here's What You Can Expect
Kia Seltos Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Here's What You Can Expect
3 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2013 Land Rover Freelander 2 SE for sale

2013 Land Rover Freelander 2

wishlist
  • 49,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
15.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now