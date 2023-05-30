2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2 Unveiled

RTR Vehicles, a brand known for developing performance packages for Ford's product line, has unveiled their version of the 2024 Mustang. The car, known as the 2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2 is based on the 2024 Mustang GT, and showcases various mechanical and visual enhancements. Some of the upgrades include a redesigned upper grille featuring LED accent lights, an RTR Tactical Performance suspension, and other improvements. Additionally, the car comes with a serialised dash plaque autographed by Vaughn Gittin Jr. the owner of RTR and a Formula D champion.

Mustang RTR Spec 1 and Spec 2 will be available as soon as Mustangs hit dealerships in Summer 2023. RTR currently offers serialised vehicle packages based on various Ford models, such as the Mustang, Ranger, Bronco, Mach-E, and F-150.



Powering the 2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2 is a 5.0-liter V8 engine, delivering a maximum power output of 473 horsepower and peak torque of 563 Nm. With the optional active performance exhaust system, these figures can be increased to 479 horsepower and 567 Nm.

The 2024 Mustang RTR Spec 2 boasts a redesigned upper grille with distinctive LED accent lighting, providing enhanced airflow for improved engine cooling. Its eye-catching features include a hood vent, chin, decklid spoiler, graphics package, and special RTR badging. The suspension and handling enhancements consist of 20-inch RTR Aero 5 wheels paired with Nitto NT555 G2 tires, as well as an RTR rear shock mount kit.



Additionally, the Spec 2 variant includes RTR Tactical Performance lowering springs, adjustable front and rear sway bars, and adjustable shocks and struts. Each Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2 model benefits from a tried-and-tested bespoke suspension setup.



Inside the RTR Spec 2, it has black RTR-branded floor mats, a black 6-speed shift knob, and a serialised dash plaque featuring Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s signature.

The RTR Spec 2 package starts at $12,495 and does not include the cost of the base vehicle, and it can be built from any 2024 Mustang GT chassis.







