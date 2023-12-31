Login

2024 Genesis G80: 5 Things To Know

The updated luxury sedan is now on sale in its home market of South Korea
Published on December 31, 2023

    Genesis has unveiled the updated G80 luxury sedan for global markets, bringing with it technological and design upgrades over the car revealed in 2020. This latest iteration introduces a tweaked exterior design, more tech inside the cabin and a new Sport variant. Here's what you need to know about the facelifted sedan.
     

    Design Upgrade

    The G80 gets an updated design including a new more prominent dual-mesh design for the Crest Grille, updated Two-Line headlamps, revised bumpers and new alloy wheel designs.

     

    Interior Refinements

    The dashboard now features a new 27-inch-widescreen OLED display that combines the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. Additionally, the centre console now features new touch-based air-con controls. It also gets a new shift-by-wire gear selector.
     

    New G80 Sport

    The updated G80 also gets a Sport variant that gets its own unique design elements. It misses out on the dual-mesh grille but gets sportier bumpers with larger vents and different design alloy wheels. It also gets tweaks to the cabin including sportier trim inserts.
     

    Updated Colour Options

    Both the G80 and G80 Sport models will be available in a range of 10 exterior colors, including the newly introduced Brooklyn Brown, and offer four interior color options.


    Engine Line-up Unchanged

    Coming to the engine line-up, the brand has carried forward with the existing 2.5-litre and 3.5-litre petrol engines from the outgoing model. The former develops 300 bhp while the latter develops a stronger 375 bhp.

