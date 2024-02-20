Hyundai Issues Recall For 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Over Fire Risk In The US
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 20, 2024
Highlights
- Hyundai recalls 90,000 Genesis cars due to fire risk from water seeping into the starter solenoid.
- Remedy involves installing relay kit in engine junction box for affected models.
- Company has advised owners to park away from structures until recall repairs are completed.
Hyundai has initiated a recall affecting 90,000 Genesis-branded cars over concerns related to a potential fire hazard. The affected models include the 2015–2016 Hyundai Genesis, 2017–2019 Genesis G90, 2017–2019 Genesis G80, and 2019 Genesis G70. The identified issue is linked to water seeping into the starter solenoid, resulting in an electrical short that may lead to engine compartment fires, whether the vehicle is parked or in motion.
Also Read: Waymo Updates Fleet-Wide Software In US To Address Potential Collision Concerns
To address this safety concern, Hyundai has devised a solution involving the installation of a relay kit in the engine junction box of the affected models. Hyundai has advised owners to park their vehicles away from structures that could potentially catch fire until the necessary recall repairs are completed. This precautionary measure aims to mitigate the risk of a car fire extending to nearby properties.
While a limited number of "thermal incidents" associated with this issue have been reported, the precise extent to which these incidents resulted in actual car fires remains unclear. Thankfully, none of these reported events have led to accidents or injuries. Nevertheless, the potential for a fire poses a substantial safety risk, prompting Hyundai to encourage Genesis owners to promptly seek the recall remedy to ensure the safety of their vehicles.
Also Read: Honda Recalls 750,000 Vehicles Built Between 2020-2022, Including Accord and Civic, Over Airbag Concerns
This recall underscores the importance of addressing the identified problem promptly, given the inherent risk of engine compartment fires. Owners are urged to adhere to the recommended precautions and take proactive measures to safeguard their vehicles and surrounding structures. By swiftly implementing the remedy relay kit, Hyundai aims to eliminate the potential for electrical shorts and subsequent fires in the affected models.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15555 second ago
The new variants feature a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine mated to a 140 kW electric motor
-9656 second ago
Priced at Rs 2,300 per month, the Battery Swap Network subscription grants users access to swappable batteries at designated swap stations.
-8254 second ago
The motorcycle now comes with traction control and a new 5-inch TFT console
-7588 second ago
Prices for the new variants of the Bolero MaXX range from Rs 8.49 lakh up to Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom).
-5482 second ago
The Hero Mavrick 440 is based on the Harley-Davidson X440, that is known. But how different are both motorcycles? We tell you all about the differences between the two sibling motorcycles.
-750 second ago
The livery for the upcoming season consists of a black and Papaya orange dual-tone colour scheme
-405 second ago
The Maybach GLS 600 sports a sticker price of Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU.
54 minutes ago
The XC40 and C40 Recharge have been renamed the EX40 and EC40 respectively; both EVs get updated powertrains.
1 hour ago
Effective July 2022, newly sold vehicles are mandated to be equipped with HSRPs through authorised showrooms.
3 hours ago
Does the new Hero Mavrick 440 have the charisma to establish Hero MotoCorp in the premium motorcycle segment?
5 days ago
The new Hyundai WRC livery pays tribute to 10 years of the automaker's ‘N’ road car performance brand.
19 days ago
The carmaker reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth for the month in the domestic market though exports were down compared to January 2023.
19 days ago
Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more
23 days ago
The system features two deployable flaps positioned ahead of the front wheels that direct air away from the wheel arches
28 days ago
The Bayon gets a refreshed exterior design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.