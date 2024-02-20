Login

Hyundai Issues Recall For 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Over Fire Risk In The US

Hyundai is recalling 90,000 Genesis cars due to a fire hazard linked to water seeping into the starter solenoid.
loader

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai recalls 90,000 Genesis cars due to fire risk from water seeping into the starter solenoid.
  • Remedy involves installing relay kit in engine junction box for affected models.
  • Company has advised owners to park away from structures until recall repairs are completed.

Hyundai has initiated a recall affecting 90,000 Genesis-branded cars over concerns related to a potential fire hazard. The affected models include the 2015–2016 Hyundai Genesis, 2017–2019 Genesis G90, 2017–2019 Genesis G80, and 2019 Genesis G70. The identified issue is linked to water seeping into the starter solenoid, resulting in an electrical short that may lead to engine compartment fires, whether the vehicle is parked or in motion.

 

Also Read: Waymo Updates Fleet-Wide Software In US To Address Potential Collision Concerns

 

To address this safety concern, Hyundai has devised a solution involving the installation of a relay kit in the engine junction box of the affected models. Hyundai has advised owners to park their vehicles away from structures that could potentially catch fire until the necessary recall repairs are completed. This precautionary measure aims to mitigate the risk of a car fire extending to nearby properties.

While a limited number of "thermal incidents" associated with this issue have been reported, the precise extent to which these incidents resulted in actual car fires remains unclear. Thankfully, none of these reported events have led to accidents or injuries. Nevertheless, the potential for a fire poses a substantial safety risk, prompting Hyundai to encourage Genesis owners to promptly seek the recall remedy to ensure the safety of their vehicles.

 

Also Read: Honda Recalls 750,000 Vehicles Built Between 2020-2022, Including Accord and Civic, Over Airbag Concerns

 

This recall underscores the importance of addressing the identified problem promptly, given the inherent risk of engine compartment fires. Owners are urged to adhere to the recommended precautions and take proactive measures to safeguard their vehicles and surrounding structures. By swiftly implementing the remedy relay kit, Hyundai aims to eliminate the potential for electrical shorts and subsequent fires in the affected models.

# Hyundai# Genesis# Genesis G70# Genesis G80# Genesis G90# Genesis vehicle recall# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 BMW 5 Series, Bank Street, New Delhi
2015 BMW 5 Series
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.5 Lakh
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Porsche Panamera Gains Two PHEV Variants; Gets 25.9 kWh Battery, Over 90 Km Electric-Only Range
New Porsche Panamera Gains Two PHEV Variants; Gets 25.9 kWh Battery, Over 90 Km Electric-Only Range
loader By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-15555 second ago

The new variants feature a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine mated to a 140 kW electric motor

Lectrix EV Launches Battery Swapping Network in Delhi
Lectrix EV Launches Battery Swapping Network in Delhi
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9656 second ago

Priced at Rs 2,300 per month, the Battery Swap Network subscription grants users access to swappable batteries at designated swap stations.

2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled
2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8254 second ago

The motorcycle now comes with traction control and a new 5-inch TFT console

Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Range Gets New Airconditioned Variants
Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Range Gets New Airconditioned Variants
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7588 second ago

Prices for the new variants of the Bolero MaXX range from Rs 8.49 lakh up to Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440; How Are They Different
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440; How Are They Different
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5482 second ago

The Hero Mavrick 440 is based on the Harley-Davidson X440, that is known. But how different are both motorcycles? We tell you all about the differences between the two sibling motorcycles.

McLaren To Compete In 2024 FIA WEC With The 720S GT3 EVO
McLaren To Compete In 2024 FIA WEC With The 720S GT3 EVO
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-750 second ago

The livery for the upcoming season consists of a black and Papaya orange dual-tone colour scheme

Indian Cricket Star Ajinkya Rahane Brings Home A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV
Indian Cricket Star Ajinkya Rahane Brings Home A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-405 second ago

The Maybach GLS 600 sports a sticker price of Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU.

Volvo Renames XC40 And C40 EVs, Drops 'Recharge' Sub-Brand Entirely
Volvo Renames XC40 And C40 EVs, Drops 'Recharge' Sub-Brand Entirely
loader By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

54 minutes ago

The XC40 and C40 Recharge have been renamed the EX40 and EC40 respectively; both EVs get updated powertrains.

Explained: How To Purchase A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) For Your Vehicle
Explained: How To Purchase A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) For Your Vehicle
loader By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Effective July 2022, newly sold vehicles are mandated to be equipped with HSRPs through authorised showrooms.

Opinion: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp?
Opinion: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp?
loader By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Does the new Hero Mavrick 440 have the charisma to establish Hero MotoCorp in the premium motorcycle segment?

Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car
Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The new Hyundai WRC livery pays tribute to 10 years of the automaker's ‘N’ road car performance brand.

Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 days ago

The carmaker reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth for the month in the domestic market though exports were down compared to January 2023.

Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 days ago

Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more

Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 days ago

The system features two deployable flaps positioned ahead of the front wheels that direct air away from the wheel arches

Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

28 days ago

The Bayon gets a refreshed exterior design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hyundai Issues Recall For 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Over Fire Risk In The US
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved