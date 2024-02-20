Hyundai Issues Recall For 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Over Fire Risk In The US

Hyundai has initiated a recall affecting 90,000 Genesis-branded cars over concerns related to a potential fire hazard. The affected models include the 2015–2016 Hyundai Genesis, 2017–2019 Genesis G90, 2017–2019 Genesis G80, and 2019 Genesis G70. The identified issue is linked to water seeping into the starter solenoid, resulting in an electrical short that may lead to engine compartment fires, whether the vehicle is parked or in motion.

To address this safety concern, Hyundai has devised a solution involving the installation of a relay kit in the engine junction box of the affected models. Hyundai has advised owners to park their vehicles away from structures that could potentially catch fire until the necessary recall repairs are completed. This precautionary measure aims to mitigate the risk of a car fire extending to nearby properties.

While a limited number of "thermal incidents" associated with this issue have been reported, the precise extent to which these incidents resulted in actual car fires remains unclear. Thankfully, none of these reported events have led to accidents or injuries. Nevertheless, the potential for a fire poses a substantial safety risk, prompting Hyundai to encourage Genesis owners to promptly seek the recall remedy to ensure the safety of their vehicles.

This recall underscores the importance of addressing the identified problem promptly, given the inherent risk of engine compartment fires. Owners are urged to adhere to the recommended precautions and take proactive measures to safeguard their vehicles and surrounding structures. By swiftly implementing the remedy relay kit, Hyundai aims to eliminate the potential for electrical shorts and subsequent fires in the affected models.