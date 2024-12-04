Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Honda Amaze Launch Today : What To Expect

The third-gen Honda Amaze borrows styling elements from the larger City and Elevate models.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda to launch new Amaze tomorrow, December 4
  • 2025 Honda Amaze to get a major design overhaul
  • Expected to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the third-generation Amaze tomorrow, December 4, 2024. Aimed squarely at the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the new Amaze has been spotted undisguised several times, giving us a fair glimpse of its exterior and interior design. Here’s everything we know so far about the new-gen Honda Amaze.

 

Also Read: Third-Gen Honda Amaze Spotted Again In A New Colour Option

 

New Honda Amaze 2

From the rear, the new Amaze appears to be a shrunken Honda City. 

 

The 2025 Amaze draws significant inspiration from its larger sibling, the Honda City. At the rear, it features LED taillights similar to the City, complemented by an integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and updated bumper accents. Up front, it appears to borrow design cues from the Elevate with its squarish, boxy fascia. Moreover, it features LED projector headlamps, integrated DRLs, a redesigned grille, LED fog lamps, and a reworked bumper. 

 

Coming to the interior, the cabin adopts a design similar to the Honda Elevate. A prominent free-standing touchscreen takes centre stage on the dashboard, flanked by centrally placed air-con vents. A patterned strip runs across the co-driver side, dividing the upper and lower sections of the dashboard. The overall cabin layout looks quite identical to the Elevate, including the three-spoke steering wheel.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch

 

New Honda Amaze 1

The new Honda Amaze is likely to borrow it features from the Elevate and the City.

 

As for features, the new Amaze is expected to arrive with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a reverse camera, a wireless charging pad, automatic AC controls, and more. In terms of safety, it is likely to offer multiple airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, and electronic stability control as standard.

 

On the powertrain front, the 2025 Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with both manual and automatic transmission options.

 

Prices for the outgoing model currently range between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 9.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the third-gen model to command a slight premium over it. 

 

Image source

# Honda Cars India Ltd# 2025 Honda Amaze# Honda Amaze# Third-gen Honda Amaze# Honda Cars India# Amaze# Amaze subcompact sedan# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 2025 Honda Amaze will replace the second-gen model, which has been on sale since 2018
    2025 Honda Amaze Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The new-gen Honda Amaze is slated to be launched in India on December 4, 2024.
    Third-Gen Honda Amaze Spotted Again In A New Colour Option
  • New generation Amaze borrows styling elements from the larger City and Elevate and will be launched in India on December 4.
    Third-Gen Honda Amaze Leaked Ahead Of Debut
  • The Amaze, now its second generation, will soon be replaced by the third-gen model, which has been spied sans camouflage for the first time.
    2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch
  • Third generation of Honda’s most affordable car in India will feature a freestanding touchscreen on the inside, and is also likely to get cruise control.
    New Honda Amaze Interior, Features, Styling Previewed In Latest Design Sketches

Latest News

  • New-gen Amaze follows Honda’s family design with design elements borrowed from its larger siblings; First in the segment to offer ADAS tech.
    2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh
  • car&bike’s Preetam Bora drives a Volkswagen Taigun around the historic city of Kolkata to experience this annual spectacle
    Festivals of India with Volkswagen: Kolkata’s Famed Durga pujo
  • Skoda says it is targeting a 5-star safety rating for the Kylaq.
    Skoda Kylaq To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Results Expected In February 2025
  • The 2025 Honda Amaze will replace the second-gen model, which has been on sale since 2018
    2025 Honda Amaze Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The third-gen Honda Amaze borrows styling elements from the larger City and Elevate models.
    2025 Honda Amaze Launch Today : What To Expect
  • The Mahindra BE 6e, which is set to go on sale in India in February 2025, has landed in hot water over its name, which overlaps with the airline’s aviation call sign.
    IndiGo vs Mahindra: Airline Files Lawsuit Against BE 6e Name Of New E-SUV; M&M Responds
  • The new variant will receive a similar treatment as seen with the Speed T4
    More Affordable Triumph Scrambler 400X Variant Spied
  • The race-spec F99 prototype churns out 121 bhp (90 kW) and is expected to have a top speed in excess of 260 kmph.
    Ultraviolette F99 Prototype Sets New Quarter-Mile Record For A Made-In-India Motorcycle
  • Previewed by the near-production XUV.e8 concept back in 2022, the electric alternative to the XUV 700 is expected to be Mahindra’s next EV to hit Indian markets.
    All-Electric Mahindra XUV700 Images Leaked; Likely To Be Named XEV 7e
  • Leading brands such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, all reported positive growth, while Hero MotoCorp reported a decline in sales
    Two-Wheeler Sales November 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Honda See Growth While Hero MotoCorp Dispatches Dip

Research More on Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze
7.8

Honda Amaze

Starts at ₹ 7.16 - 9.92 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Amaze Specifications
View Amaze Features

Popular Honda Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved