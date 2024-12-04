2025 Honda Amaze Launch Today : What To Expect

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the third-generation Amaze tomorrow, December 4, 2024. Aimed squarely at the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the new Amaze has been spotted undisguised several times, giving us a fair glimpse of its exterior and interior design. Here’s everything we know so far about the new-gen Honda Amaze.

Also Read: Third-Gen Honda Amaze Spotted Again In A New Colour Option

From the rear, the new Amaze appears to be a shrunken Honda City.

The 2025 Amaze draws significant inspiration from its larger sibling, the Honda City. At the rear, it features LED taillights similar to the City, complemented by an integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and updated bumper accents. Up front, it appears to borrow design cues from the Elevate with its squarish, boxy fascia. Moreover, it features LED projector headlamps, integrated DRLs, a redesigned grille, LED fog lamps, and a reworked bumper.

Coming to the interior, the cabin adopts a design similar to the Honda Elevate. A prominent free-standing touchscreen takes centre stage on the dashboard, flanked by centrally placed air-con vents. A patterned strip runs across the co-driver side, dividing the upper and lower sections of the dashboard. The overall cabin layout looks quite identical to the Elevate, including the three-spoke steering wheel.

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch

The new Honda Amaze is likely to borrow it features from the Elevate and the City.

As for features, the new Amaze is expected to arrive with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a reverse camera, a wireless charging pad, automatic AC controls, and more. In terms of safety, it is likely to offer multiple airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, and electronic stability control as standard.

On the powertrain front, the 2025 Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Prices for the outgoing model currently range between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 9.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the third-gen model to command a slight premium over it.