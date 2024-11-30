Login
Third-Gen Honda Amaze Spotted Again In A New Colour Option

The new-gen Honda Amaze is slated to be launched in India on December 4, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new-gen Honda Amaze will be launched in India on December 4
  • The new Amaze has gone through a major makeover inside out
  • The new Honda Amaze is likely to be offered in petrol-only option

The third-generation Honda Amaze is all set to be launched in India on December 4, 2024. Now the production version of the car has already been spotted a couple of times ahead of the launch. In both instances it was a blue car, however, now a new video has leaked online and this time around we get to see the Amaze in a shade of red/orange. Both these options have been borrowed from the Elevate’s colour palette, which is interesting considering the number of parallels people have already drawn between the two cars’ fascia.

 

Also Read: Third-Gen Honda Amaze Leaked Ahead Of Debut

 

New Honda Amaze Spied 4

Both these options have been borrowed from the Elevate’s colour palette

 

Now, the new-gen Honda Amaze does borrow some of its design cues from the Elevate compact SUV, but it also does that from current-gen City. And signs of that can be seen on the subcompact sedan’s rear section. Now, these could appeal to a lot of buyers and might deter a few, but I do not think it’s a bad thing. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch

 

New Honda Amaze Spied 3

New Amaze gets all-LED lighting with sharp design characters

 

You do seem to get a host of nice features like – LED headlights and daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, a set of chunky multi-spoke alloy wheels and sleek LED taillight along with a shark-fin antenna. As for the cabin, here can draw more parallels with the Elevate’s cabin, especially the dashboard design. However, here you get a dual-tone black and beige treatment with a chrome line separating the two colour tones. 

 

New Honda Amaze Spied 5

The new Honda Amaze is likely to borrow it features from the Elevate and the City 

 

With regards to features, the new Amaze will come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear camera, a wireless charger, automatic AC and more. The list of safety tech on offer is also expected to be long, with features like multiple airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, electronic stability control and more likely being part of the standard offerings. 

 

Under the hood, the new Amaze is expected to continue offering the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The unit is expected to be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options though it remains to be seen if Honda will continue to stick with a CVT.

 

Source: Ashishclancy via Car India News

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

