Third-Gen Honda Amaze Leaked Ahead Of Debut

New generation Amaze borrows styling elements from the larger City and Elevate and will be launched in India on December 4.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New Amaze borrows design elements from the larger City and Elevate
  • Cabin features a large central touchscreen and beige upholstery
  • Expected to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

New images of the upcoming third-gen Honda Amaze have surfaced online providing the clearest look yet at the subcompact sedan. The Amaze follows Honda’s latest design language with the car sharing many similarities with the Elevate and the City.
 

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch
 

Up front, the Amaze looks to share some similarities with the Elevate with a prominent mesh pattern grille flanked by dual-projector rectangular headlamps. A thick swath of chrome sits at the base of the bonnet. The bumper design is rather fuss-free with a rectangular central vent and small side vents housing the fog lamps.
 New Honda Amaze 2

Rear styling borrows heavily from the Honda City.

 

Moving to the rear, the new Amaze looks like a mini Honda City, with almost identical tail lamp designs. The boot lid features a prominent lip with the number plate holder housed between the rear light clusters. Small reflector strips sit at the base of the bumper.
 

Also Read: Third-Gen Honda Amaze India Launch On December 4

 

Moving to the cabin, the dashboard design is reminiscent of the Honda Elevate. A large free-standing touchscreen sits atop the dashboard with the central air-con vents below. The upper and lower dashboards are bifurcated with a patterned strip on the co-driver side. The air-con controls too are similar to the unit on the Elevate with a beige coloured panel running the width of the dashboard below. The steering wheel design too is borrowed from the Elevate.

 

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch

 New Honda Amaze 1

Cabin design similar to the Elevate; gets a unique patterned strip on the dashbaord.

 

The car features beige upholstery with the coloured inserts also present in the doors and lower centre console. The leaked images also confirm that the Amaze will get tweeters mounted at the top of the front doors while rear passengers will benefit from air-con vents.
 

Coming to the powertrain, the new Amaze is expected to continue to be offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The unit is expected to be offered with both a manual and automatic gearbox options though it remains to be seen if Honda will continue to stick with a CVT.

 

Also Read: New Honda Amaze Teased In First Official Sketch; Launch Likely Early In 2025
 New Honda Amaze 3

Audio system gets tweeters on front doors; doors also seem to get fabric inserts; rear passengers get central air-con vents.

 

Expect the new Amaze to be positioned more upmarket of the current gen model which is priced between Rs 7.63 lakh and Rs 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect prices for the new Amaze to start around the Rs 8 lakh mark.

 

  New generation Amaze borrows styling elements from the larger City and Elevate and will be launched in India on December 4.
