Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia SyrosRenault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeMG 4 EVToyota bZ4X
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton V4CRHonda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 KTM 390 Adventure To Launch In India On January 30

The Austrian brand first unveiled the new motorcycle at the EICMA Motor Show 2024 in Milan, Italy
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM will launch the new 390 Adventure on January 30.
  • Powered by the same 399 cc mill as the Duke 390.
  • Detailed specifications to be revealed on Jan 30.

The much-anticipated second-generation KTM 390 Adventure is set to launch in India on January 30, 2025. The Austrian brand first unveiled the new motorcycle at the EICMA Motor Show 2024 in Milan, Italy, followed by showcasing it in India at the India Bike Week 2024. While KTM did not disclose detailed specifications at the time of its debut, the 2025 390 Adventure is expected to be offered in multiple variants including the S and X.

 

Also Read: Third-Gen KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing

ktm 390 adventure makes india debut at ibw 2024 carandbike 1

In terms of design, the new model aligns closely with KTM’s larger adventure motorcycles and features significant updates over its predecessor. The 390 Adventure sports a vertically stacked dual-projector LED headlamp setup surrounded by DRLs, a beak-style front mudguard, a taller windscreen, and wider body panels. The tail section has been reworked for a sharper look, incorporating a smaller tail lamp. 
 

Built on an all-new chassis with a revised subframe, the new 390 Adventure has a suspension setup comprising fully adjustable WP Apex upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are managed by disc brakes on both ends. The Adventure S variant — showcased at IBW 2024 — rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wired spoke wheels. It features a 5-inch TFT display, similar to the one seen on the KTM 390 Duke, offering Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. Additionally, cruise control is part of the electronics package, which will be exclusive to the Adventure S.
 

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 Enduro R Specs Revealed; Launch Soon

KTM 390 Adventure S m1

For the powertrain, the 390 Adventure retains the familiar 399cc, single-cylinder engine from the 390 Duke. In the 390 Duke, this engine churns out 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque and is expected to be the same for the Adventure model.  It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. 


Detailed specifications will be revealed on Jan 30, when KTM India will launch the updated model.
 

# KTM# KTM India# KTM 390 Adventure# KTM 390 Adventure India lanch# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • It's a week since the 11th edition of IBW concluded, and unlike us, if you missed IBW this year, fret not; we have got you covered.
    India Bike Week 2024 Snapshots: Best Custom Bike, Upgraded Himalayan And KTM's New ADVs
  • Recently showcased at India Bike Week 2024, the motorcycles are expected to be launched sometime in January 2025
    KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro R India Bookings Open; Deliveries In February 2025
  • For those seeking something more hardcore than the standard 390 Adventure, KTM will bring the 390 Enduro R to India at the start of 2025.
    KTM 390 Enduro R At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures
  • Alongside the standard 390 Adventure, KTM has also showcased the more focused KTM 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week 2024.
    New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025
  • The flagship 1390 Super Duke R and the 890 Duke R were also launched alongside the Adventure models.
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R: In Pictures

Latest News

  • The Austrian brand first unveiled the new motorcycle at the EICMA Motor Show 2024 in Milan, Italy
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure To Launch In India On January 30
  • The 2025 Speed Twin 1200 gets a few feature and powertrain upgrades. The new Speed Twin 1200 is priced at Rs 12.75 lakh, while the RS can be had for 15.50 lakh
    2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India
  • The “Combat Edition” was first introduced in the Xoom 110 scooter and is now being extended to the brand’s motorcycle lineup.
    Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition To Be Launched Soon
  • Ducati is all set to launch the seventh generation of the Panigale V4 in India.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
  • The next-gen Venue was previously spotted testing overseas, and the Indian test mule appears identical to it.
    Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing In India
  • One-off concept based on the Q6 e-tron claims to showcase the potential of the PPE platform and feature new in-house developed portal axles.
    Audi Q6 e-Tron Offroad Concept Unveiled; Gets Portal Axles, 45-Degree Gradeability
  • Royal Enfield’s entry-level motorcycle hits the 5 lakh unit sales milestone in little under 2.5 years.
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Sales Cross 5 Lakh Units
  • Triumph will launch the new Speed Triple 1200 on January 27 and we expect the brand to announce prices for the Speed Twin 1200 RS as well.
    2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • Italian carmaker ended calendar year 2024 with its best-ever sales, reporting a 6 per cent growth over 2023.
    Lamborghini Ends 2024 With 10,687 Cars Sold; 113 Cars Delivered In India
  • The latest iteration of KTM's supersport appears to have a sharper and slightly redesigned fairing along with a restyled tail section.
    Third-Gen KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing

Popular KTM Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 KTM 390 Adventure To Launch In India On January 30
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved