2025 KTM 390 Adventure To Launch In India On January 30

The much-anticipated second-generation KTM 390 Adventure is set to launch in India on January 30, 2025. The Austrian brand first unveiled the new motorcycle at the EICMA Motor Show 2024 in Milan, Italy, followed by showcasing it in India at the India Bike Week 2024. While KTM did not disclose detailed specifications at the time of its debut, the 2025 390 Adventure is expected to be offered in multiple variants including the S and X.

In terms of design, the new model aligns closely with KTM’s larger adventure motorcycles and features significant updates over its predecessor. The 390 Adventure sports a vertically stacked dual-projector LED headlamp setup surrounded by DRLs, a beak-style front mudguard, a taller windscreen, and wider body panels. The tail section has been reworked for a sharper look, incorporating a smaller tail lamp.



Built on an all-new chassis with a revised subframe, the new 390 Adventure has a suspension setup comprising fully adjustable WP Apex upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are managed by disc brakes on both ends. The Adventure S variant — showcased at IBW 2024 — rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wired spoke wheels. It features a 5-inch TFT display, similar to the one seen on the KTM 390 Duke, offering Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. Additionally, cruise control is part of the electronics package, which will be exclusive to the Adventure S.



For the powertrain, the 390 Adventure retains the familiar 399cc, single-cylinder engine from the 390 Duke. In the 390 Duke, this engine churns out 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque and is expected to be the same for the Adventure model. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.



Detailed specifications will be revealed on Jan 30, when KTM India will launch the updated model.

