5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Second-Gen Ford Figo

The Ford Figo was one of the top-selling models in the American carmaker’s India line-up. However, in late 2021 Ford India announced it decision to end local vehicle production effectively discontinuing the Figo and other India-made Ford cars. Having said that, you can still get the Figo in the used car market, and we think going for the second gen model would be a smarter choice. Now, the first-gen Figo was launched in 2010 and was replaced by the second-gen model in 2016 and we think it’s not wise to get a used car that’s more than 7 years old. So, before you start looking for a used second-gen Ford Figo, here are 5 things you should know.

1. The second-gen Figo was a much more well-built car compared to the older Figo. The built quality was nicer and the fit and finish were also better. The ride and handling of the car was also quite decent, although we feel the first-gen Figo was better in that department.

Also Read: Planning To Buy A Used Second-Gen Ford Figo? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

Ford offered the second-gen Figo in three engine options - 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

2. The cabin of the Figo was quite spacious, and the fit and finish were also good. The car also came with a touchscreen display with Ford's SYNC3, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto climate control and push-button start. Although, most of these features were exclusive to the high-spec model, even the touchscreen display was introduced later.

3. In terms of safety features, the car came with dual airbags and ABS with electronic brake force distribution is standard on all variants while the top-spec Titanium Blu model gets 6 airbags. The car also holds a 4-star safety rating from Latin NCAP.

Also Read: 2019 Ford Figo Facelift Review

The Ford Figo's cabin come with good fit and finish, and while the newer model gets nicer features, a slightly older one missed out on few features.

4. The second-gen Ford Figo came with three engine options - 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. All three engines offer good performance, however, if we had to pick, we'd go with the 1.5-litre diesel. Initially, Ford also offered the Figo with a 110 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, and if you can get your hands on that, go for it.

5. Depending on the model year and condition of the car, you can get a used second-gen Ford Figo for between Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh. However, do remember that the car has been discontinued in India and in the long run, the resale value of bound to drop.