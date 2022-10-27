5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is one of the more popular hatchbacks currently on sale in India. First launched in January 2020, the Altroz marked the entry of the home-grown automaker into the premium hatchback space. Now the car is currently priced around the range of Rs. 7.18 lakh to Rs. 12.17 lakh (on-road Delhi). However, if you have a tighter budget, you can consider looking for one in the used car market. And here are 5 things you must know if you are planning to buy a used Tata Altroz premium hatchback.

1. The Tata Altroz is built on the company’s ALFA Architecture, which means the car comes with very good driving dynamics. Both the handling and the ride quality are good, and overall, it’s a solid and well-built car.

2. Tata Motors offers the Altroz in both petrol and diesel engine options, which include a 1.2-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. All three engines come with a 5-speed manual gearbox, however, the Revotron engine also gets an options dual-clutch automatic (DCA) transmission. That said, the turbo petrol version was introduced in 2021 and the DCA variant earlier in 2022, so the chances of finding these two models in the used car space will be very difficult.

3. The Tata Altroz comes with a bunch of nice creature comforts like – LED lighting, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, iRA connected car tech, auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers and a lot more. However, most of these features are exclusive to the higher-spec variants. The Altroz also comes with doors that open up to 90-degree as standard, which allows easy ingress and egress.

4. The Altroz has received a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP for adult occupant protection, while its child occupant safety rating is 3 stars. Now Global NCAP tests the base variant of the car which means even a lower variant of the car will be as safe as a top-sec model. The car gets standard safety features like – dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and more.

5. The Altroz is still fairly new in the market so the number of options you’ll find in the used car space will be quite limited. And even the used Altroz won’t exactly come cheap. Expect a price range of Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 9.5 lakh, depending on the model year and variant of the car.