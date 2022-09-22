Planning To Buy A Used Tata Altroz? You Should Consider These Pros And Cons First
The Tata Altroz is one of the nicer premium hatchbacks in the market right now, and if you are looking for a used one, here are some pros and cons you must consider first.
Highlights
- The Tata Altroz was launched in January 2020.
- The Altroz comes in both petrol and diesel options.
- You can get a used Altroz for Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 9.5 lakh.
The Tata Altroz is one of the nicer premium hatchback cars in the Indian market right now. First launched in January 2020, the Altroz impressed both critics and car buyers with its premium styling, smart features, and high safety ratings. While a brand-new model is priced decently, if you are on a tight budget, then we think you should consider looking for a used Tata Altroz. The car has spent well over 2.5 years in the market, and you should be able to find a decent number of options in the used car space. But, before you start looking for one, here are some pros and cons you must consider.
The Tata Altroz is offered in both petrol and diesel options.
Pros
- The Tata Altroz is one of the safest cars in the market right now, and it's also the safest premium hatchback sold in India. The car holds a 5-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment programme (NCAP).
- The Altroz is a well-designed and well-equipped car. It comes with doors that open at 90-degree offering easy ingress and egress. The cabin too is quite spacious, and the seats are also comfortable, both the front and back.
- Depending on the variant you get, the Altroz comes with smart features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, Cruise control, auto wipers and auto headlamps, push-button start and the start-stop fuel-saving system.
- The Tata Altroz is offered in both petrol and diesel options, and the former also comes with the option of a DCT (dual-clutch transmission) options. While we'd suggest you go for the diesel version out of the two, in 2021 Tata also introduced a turbo petrol variant and if you get your hands on that, go for it.
The Tata Altroz is a well-designed and well-equipped car.
Cons
- While the turbo petrol variant is certainly good, it was introduced just last year so you'll have very few options. Also, the naturally aspirated petrol engine feels very dull and unresponsive. So, we'd say look for the diesel version.
- Up until March 2022, Tata offered the Altroz only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Plus, the DCT automatic version is only offered with the naturally aspirated petrol model. So, it would be extremely difficult to get one of those.
- The Altroz is still fairly new in the market so even a used one won't exactly come cheap. Expect a price range of Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 9.5 lakh, depending on the model year and variant of the car.
