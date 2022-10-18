Aarya Automobile Teases Upcoming Electric Cruiser Motorcycle Named Commander

Gujarat based EV startup Aarya Automobiles has teased its upcoming electric motorcycle , named Commander. While the teaser image doesn't reveal much about the design of the bike, the silhouette suggests a very conventional cruiser motorcycle format, albeit in an electric guise. Set to be launched by the end of 2022, the Commander will be the Indian manufacturer's first two-wheeler, with the company having worked on some electric three-wheeler prototypes before this.

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Pro Electric Scooter First Ride Review

“Aarya has the vision to make EV bikes for people of all ages & groups and develop affordable yet quality EV infrastructure across India, and with Commander as a stepping stone, we hope to reach our goal at the earliest”, Tushar Chhabhaya, Director of Aarya Automobiles said. "With Aarya, we are also keen to create job opportunities in the EV industry for Indian experts and provide them with a sense of job satisfaction along with pride in nation-building”, he added.

Also Read: Okaya Faast F4 Electric Scooter Review

The Aarya Commander is powered by a 3000 W, 72 V electric motor. The motor is paired with a 4.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which can be charged in 4 to 5 hours. However, no range figures are revealed at this time, and we will have to wait to find out more about the motorcycle. It will be offered in 8 colours, and Aarya Automobile says that it will be “a comfortable, stylish bike at a reasonable price”.