Actor Gul Panag Takes Delivery Of Mahindra Zor Grand Electric 3-Wheeler

Actor Gul Panag recently took delivery of the Mahindra Zor Grand electric three-wheeler pick-up. The company says that the actor purchased the electric three-wheeler to be used at her farmhouse in Mulshi, Maharashtra for transporting goods and farm essentials. The vehicle was delivered at Gul Panag’s farmhouse by Mahindra’s Pune dealership, Savan IB. The variant purchased by the actor is the Zor Grand PU trim, which is currently offered at a post FAME II subsidy price of Rs. 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Mahindra Zor Grand electric three-wheeler pick-up comes with a Li-ion battery that powers the electric motor to generate over 16 bhp and develops 50 Nm of torque. Mahindra promises a range of more than 100 km on a single charger and offers 5 years battery warranty with the electric three-wheeler.

As for its load carrying capability, the Mahindra Zor Grand comes with a 6-feet long loading bed and a payload capacity of 506 kg. The electric three-wheeler comes with a full metal body construction and a telematics unit with GPS.

Gul Panag has been a strong promoter of sustainable and zero emission mobility and has owned several other electric vehicles in the past, including the Mahindra e2O, which was the first commercially launched electric car in India.