Actor Vicky Kaushal Brings Home The Range Rover Autobiography

The young actors of the Indian film industry are going all out and bringing home some swanky set of luxury wheels and the latest actor to join this list is Vicky Kaushal. The Uri star recently brought home the new Range Rover Autobiography LWB in the lovely shade of Portofino Blue. That's quite the upgrade from the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the BMW X5 already in his garage. The Range Rover Autobiography hits all the right notes when it comes to performance and luxury and is equally popular among the elite in the film industry.

Posing with his newest 'buddy,' Kaushal took to Instagram to share an image of the Range Rover with the caption, "Welcome Home buddy! Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience. @landrover.navnit motors @landrover_in."

The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover line-up starts from Rs. 2.01 crore, while the Range Rover Autobiography is priced at a steep Rs. 2.64 crore (ex-showroom). The uber-luxury SUV is offered with petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel version uses the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder MHEV engine that develops 296 bhp at 4000 rpm and 650 Nm of peak torque between 1500-2500 rpm. Meanwhile, the petrol version uses a 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV motor that develops 394 bhp between 5500-6000 rpm and 550 Nm of peak torque available between 2000-5000 rpm. Either engine is paired with the 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Range Rover is packed to the gills with features and the front seats get 24-way adjustability with massage function

With respect to features, the Range Rover Autobiography gets pixel LED headlights with DRLs, 21-inch split-spoke alloy wheels, panoramic roof, wood and leather finish in the cabin, along with 24-way heated and cooled front seats with massage function. The rear gets executive class upholstered in perforated semi-aniline leather. The SUV sports a Meridian sound system, four-zone climate control, Touch Pro Duo, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking aids, and more.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, other actors to bring home luxury SUVs this year include Arjun Kapoor with the Land Rover Defender 110, Karthik Aryan's Lamborghini Urus, Ranveer Singh's Lamborghini Urus, while speculations suggest that the actor also purchased the recently launched Mercedes-Maybach GLS. On the work front, the Masaan actor has a host of projects lined up including Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht, and Sam Bahadur.