Actor Arjun Kapoor Brings Home A Brand New Land Rover Defender SUV

The model bought by Arjun Kapoor is the Land Rover Defender 110 First Edition that costs over Rs. 1 crore

Bollywood actor, Arjun Kapoor, has recently added a brand new Land Rover Defender SUV to his garage. The actor was recently spotted driving his latest ride when he was caught on the camera by paparazzi. A quick search on the Vahan Portal revealed that the model purchased by the actor, of the movies Panipat and 2 States fame, is the 2021 Land Rover Defender 110 First Edition. Now Land Rover India offers the new Defender 110 First Edition with two engine options - P300 AWD with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and P400 AWD with a 3.0-litre petrol engine. The models come at an on-road Mumbai price of ₹ 1.13 crore and ₹ 1.21 crore respectively. It's unclear as to which model Arjun Kapoor had purchased.

Now, the new Land Rover Defender is certainly not the first luxury SUV to be added to the actor's garage. Earlier in 2017, Arjun Kapoor also bought the then newly launched Maserati Levante, in the Blu Passione Mica shade, which was priced at a whopping ₹ 1.65 Crore (ex-showroom). Arjun Kapoor also owns an Audi Q5 and the current-gen Honda CR-V.

The Land Rover Defender 110 First Edition is offered in two petrol engine option - P300 2.0 and P400 3.0

The new-gen Land Rover Defender is based on the all-new D7X platform and sports a monocoque chassis. As mentioned above, the SUV gets two body styles - 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door) and both are offered in five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition, and it comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) model. Right now Land Rover India only sells the 110 series models in India. Land Rover has added plenty of elements that pay homage to the original Defender including the Aluminium castings on the windows and the split taillights that now get LED treatment. The SUV retains that muscular boxy silhouette.

Right now Land Rover India offers the Defender only in the 110 series and it comes as a CBU unit

The Defender comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 292 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. There is also the 3.0-litre petrol unit that is tuned to make 394 bhp and 550 Nm, along with a 3.0-litre diesel motor that produces 296 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. All the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard, along with a very capable All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and a Terrain Response system.

As for Arjun Kapoor, he was last seen in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and he will be next seen in the movies - Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.

