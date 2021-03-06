Land Rover Defender 130 Three-Row Confirmed

The new Land Rover Defender 130 will offered in both seven and eight seater versions.

We heard about a longer wheelbase version of the Land Rover Defender back in 2019 when the new-generation of this SUV made its global debut and now it's finally confirmed. Jaguar Land Rover officials have confirmed to Automotive News Europe that the new Land Rover Defender 130 is underway and it will have three-row seating. JLR's, Chief Financial Officer- Adrian Mardell has said that the Defender 130 will be the most spacious Defender and will first go on sale in North America, China and also the Middle East.

The Land Rover Defender 130 will retain the wheelbase of the Defender 110.

The new Land Rover Defender 130 will be a more practical derivative of the Defender and will retain the 3,022 mm or 119-inch wheelbase of the Defender 110. That said, Land Rover will be stretching the overall length by about 342 mm or 13 inch to 5100 mm or 201 inch, and most of the added length will be visible in the rear overhang. Moreover, the Land Rover Defender 130 is expected to be offered in both seven and eight-seater versions.

The Land Rover Defender 130 will be longer than the the Defender 110.

Land Rover unveiled the new Defender V8 just last week exclusively in finished in Grey paint shade with Navrik Black roof which looks absolutely stunning on the Defender. Under the hood, the new Land Rover Defender V8 packs in a 5.0-litre, V8 motor that puts out 511 bhp and 625 Nm of peak torque and can clock triple-digit speeds in around 5.0 seconds while clocking a top-speed of 240 kmph. We still don't know the powertrain line-up for the new Land Rover Defender 130, but hopefully it will be offered with the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and the mighty 5.0-litre V8 engines.

