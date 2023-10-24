Amitabh Bachchan Takes Delivery Of The Land Rover Defender 130

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, known as the Big B of Bollywood, has recently added a Land Rover Defender 130 HSE into his collection of vehicles. The Defender 130 finished in Sedona Red was seen on a flatbed trailer outside his residence, Jalsa, in Juhu, Mumbai.

Land Rover introduced the Defender 130 to its Indian lineup in March 2023, completing the Defender series alongside the 90 and 110 models. The Defender 130 is the longest version (LWB) out of its siblings available in India and offers a three-row layout with a seating capacity of up to eight individuals.

The 130 model is available in two variants: HSE and X, and it provides both petrol and diesel engine options for each variant. The price range for this vehicle starts at Rs. 1.30 crore and goes up to Rs. 1.41 crore (ex-showroom).

Inside the SUV, there is an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring the latest Pivi-Pro software, complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster. Moreover, the vehicle also boasts a four-zone climate control system, along with seat ventilation for all three rows.

Two engine options are available for the SUV: a 6-cylinder 3.0-litre petrol (P400) engine producing 389 bhp and 550 Nm of torque and a 6-cylinder 3.0-litre diesel (D300) engine with nearly 292 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. Additionally, it comes standard with air suspension.

