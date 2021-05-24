carandbike logo
Actor Ranveer Singh Brings Home The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition

Actor Ranveer Singh has finally brought home the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition that comes in bright colour options and aesthetic upgrades, which joins an eclectic garage of exotics.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
Ranveer Singh's Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition is finished in the Arancio Borealis shade expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Ranveer Singh is the latest celebrity to bring home the Urus in India
  • The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition uses the same 4.4-litre V8
  • The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition is priced at a 20% premium

It was back in late 2019 that we told you about Ranveer Singh taking a spin in the Lamborghini Urus. It seems the actor was smitten by the super-SUV enough to place an order and now, has finally got the delivery of his new prized possession. In fact, Singh got his hands on the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition that was recently launched in India and comes with a cosmetic upgrade package. The Urus is priced from ₹ 3.15 crore (ex-showroom) onwards with the Pearl Capsule Edition attracting a 20 per cent premium over the same.

Also Read: Actor Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving The Lamborghini Urus

ork5g1m8

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition is offered in 3 candy colour shades - red, orange and lime green

Ranveer Singh's Urus Pearl Capsule Edition is finished in the lovely candy orange shade called Arancio Borealis. Aesthetic upgrades on the SUV include gloss-black finished bumpers, ORVMs, body skirts, wheel cladding, and the roof. The quad exhaust tips are finished in a dark matte finish as opposed to brushed silver. It's interesting to note that despite being the Pearl Capsule Edition, Singh's Urus rides on 22-inch Nath wheels instead of the 23-inch Taigete wheels that come as standard with the special edition model. The standard Lamborghini Urus gets the 21-inch alloys instead. The interior trim remains a mystery for now but we would like to see some of that Singh's trademark quirk getting a visual representation in the cabin.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition Launched In India

On the Pearl Capsule Edition though, the Urus does get dual-tone Alcantara with contrast stitched seats that match the exterior paint. The backrest gets the 'Urus' name embroidered while the headrest gets the Lamborghini logo. There are new carbon fibre inserts on the door panels and black anodised trims across the cabin.

qqcpv7s4

The Urus Pearl Capsule Edition's cabin gets body-coloured highlights with gloss black and carbon-fibre inserts

Power on the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition comes from the same 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine that belts out 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic. The Italian behemoth can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph, making it one of the fastest SUVs in the world.

Also Read: Actor Kartik Aaryan Brings Home The Lamborghini Urus

The Urus joins an eclectic garage at the Singhs with cars like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Aston Martin Rapide S, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q5, Jaguar XJ L and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Meanwhile, the Urus club only grows larger in India with celebrities like Kartik Aryan, Rohit Shetty, Puneet Rajkumar, Adar Poonawalla, Mukesh Ambani, among others owning a piece of their own. On the work front, Ranveer has the movie '83' lined up for release followed by Jayesh Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and an appearance in Sooryavanshi.

Image Source: supercars_in_India on Instagram

