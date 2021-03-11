carandbike logo
Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition Launched In India

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition is a preconfigured customisation program right from the factory that brings a special paint scheme, gloss black finish, spruced interiors and larger alloy wheel to the performance SUV.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition is offered a 20 per cent premium over the standard price

Highlights

  • The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition brings new bright colours
  • The gloss black finish and larger 23-inch wheels add a sporty touch
  • Power continues to come from the 4.4-litre V8 with 641 bhp & 850 Nm

Lamborghini India has introduced the new Urus Pearl Capsule Edition in India, bringing sportier colours, finishing and interior to the performance SUV. The first example of the special offering landed in India recently and will go to a customer down south. The Pearl Capsule Edition is a preconfigured package that adds additional cosmetic upgrades for a completely new look including vibrant colours, gloss finishing, new alloy wheels, new materials and upholstery options. However, instead of individually configuring each aspect, the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition is clubbed as a package to customers and is also priced attractively compared to single customisation options. While the automaker has not revealed prices for the Pearl Capsule Edition, the Urus starts from ₹ 3.15 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Sales Hit 100 Units Milestone In India; Company Hopes For Record Sales In 2021

mjasempk

The Urus Pearl Capsule Edition gets a gloss black finish across the bumper side skirts and the roof. It also gets new upsized 23-inch wheels

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition comes right from the factory. Notable elements include the three candy colours available - GialloInti (yellow), Verde Mantis (lime green) and Arancio Borealis (orange). Adding to the dual-tone paint scheme is the gloss-black finish that extends to the bumpers, ORVMs, body skirts, wheel cladding and roof. In comparison, the standard Urus gets these elements in a matte finish. Even the quad exhaust tips on the Pearl Capsule Edition are finished in a darker matte finish, as opposed to the brushed silver on the standard version. The other big update is the new 23-inch high gloss alloy wheels on the Urus Pearl Capsule Edition, upsizing from the 21-inch wheels seen on the standard model.

qbpg7fv

The diffuser is also finished in gloss black while the quad exhaust tips get a darker matte finish

On the inside, Lamborghini has further spiced up the Urus with the Pearl Capsule Edition. The seats are now covered in dual-tone Alcantara with contrast stitching that matches the exterior shade. The backrest now boasts of the 'Urus' name that's been embroidered and stands out more prominently, while the headrest gets the Lamborghini logo to complete the package. There are also new carbon fibre inserts on the door panels, as well as black anodised trims across the cabin to further differentiate the model from the standard version.

Also Read: Lamborghini Sold 7430 Cars Worldwide In 2020

qqcpv7s4

The cabin gets body-coloured highlights on the Urus Pearl Capsule Edition along with gloss black and carbon-fibre inserts

While the Pearl Capsule Edition brings a bulk of aesthetic changes, the Lamborghini Urus continues to draw power from the same 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine. The motor develops 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The model gets all-wheel-drive with 60 per cent of the power going to the rear wheels, along with the four-wheel steering system that makes for agile handling on the super SUV. As a result, the behemoth offering can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph, making it one of the fastest SUVs in the world.

q0rbsol4

The seats are covered in Alcantara and get the Urus name embroidered on the backrest

Apart from the Pearl Capsule Edition, the Lamborghini Urus is offered with multiple customisation and personalisation options right from the factory. The automaker recently hit the 100 units sales milestone with the Urus in India, making it the brand's fastest-selling offering ever in the country. The massive popularity of the Urus is only expected to grow further and the brand is expecting to end 2021 on a high as well.

