Aishwarya Pissay Finishes 14th In FIM WC 450 cc Class At Baja Aragon 2022

Pissay also took full points in the Ladies category while finishing 47th in overall classifications.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
26-Jul-22 05:25 PM IST
Sherco TVS Rally Factory team rider Aishwarya Pissay finished 14th in the FIM WC 450 cc Class at the recently concluded Baja Aragon 2022. Pissay stood 47th overall in the fourth round of the FIM Bajas World Cup completing the rally in a combined 11 hours 8 minutes and 52 seconds. Pissay also secured full points in the Ladies class at the rally.

“I will cherish my performance in this rally as I was racing with experienced riders from across the world and I am happy with my 47th final position. I was a bit nervous at the start but I grew in confidence as the rally progressed, having navigated through challenging, undulating terrain and still looking to maintain my speeds. I would like to thank my mechanics and team at Sherco TVS for ensuring my bike was in top condition and boosting my performance,” said Pissay.

Pissay finished first in the Ladies class at the Baja Aragon 2022

Pissay, a carandbike Awards Jury member, ended Day 1 of the rally at 62nd overall in a field of 163 entries before improving here performances over the stages on Saturday and Sunday. She ended Saturday’s leg climbing to 51st overall and up to 47 on Sunday out of the 62 riders who finished the rally.

The rally was Pissay first race in the the FIM Bajas World Cup with the rider having missed out on the last three rounds.

“I go back from this rally with lots of learnings and confidence to work on areas where I can improve and hope to give a better performance at the next rally. I am yet to decide about my participation in the upcoming World cup rounds, I will discuss it with my team and plan ahead.” She added.

