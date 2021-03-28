Alexandra Ford English Is The First Female From The Ford Family To Be Nominated As Board Member In Its 118 Year History

Ford Motor Company announced that Alexandra Ford English and Henry Ford III have been nominated to stand for election to the company's board of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders on May 13. This is the first time in the company's 118 year history that a female member of the Ford family has been nominated for a position as the company's board of directors.

Both candidates are great-great grandchildren of Henry Ford, who founded the auto company in 1903. Alexandra Ford English, 33, the daughter of Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, is currently a director in Corporate Strategy at the company, responsible for enterprise, connectivity and digital network strategic plans. Before that, she was director of Market and Operations for Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC and responsible for the successful deployment and operations of Ford's autonomous vehicle business in Miami; Austin, Texas; and Washington, D.C.

Ford English is also Ford's representative to the board of directors of Rivian, the electric carmaker in which Ford owns an equity interest. Prior to joining Ford in 2017, Ford English ran merchandising divisions for Tory Burch in New York City and Gap Inc. in San Francisco. She earned a bachelor's degree from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Women members of the Ford family have served as executives at the company, and women from outside the family have served on its board, including three currently

Henry Ford III, 40, the son of Edsel B. Ford II, is currently a director in Ford Investor Relations. Since joining the company in 2006, he has held roles in Labor Relations, Purchasing, Marketing and Sales, and Corporate Strategy. He was part of the team that negotiated the landmark 2008 master labor agreement with the UAW.

Later, as global marketing manager for Ford Performance, Henry Ford III played a key role in the launch of the latest Ford GT and supported the company's successful return to racing at the 24 Hours of LeMans. He earned a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management.

Bill Ford said, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company said, "Henry and Alexandra are both passionate and capable young business leaders who care deeply about Ford Motor Company and the welfare of our customers, employees, dealers and shareholders. I am pleased and proud that we have a new generation of Ford family leaders who believe in serving the company and ensuring it remains a successful and positive force in the world for years to come."

