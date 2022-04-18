Alfa Romeo Says Next-Gen Giulia To Be EV

Alfa Romeo which is part of Stellantis these days has been motoring ahead with its plan of launching multiple electric cars. It will soon launch the Stelvio which will be joined by the Tonale. There is also chatter that the Brennero will be coming in 2023 which will sit above the Stelvio. But these are all SUVs, but the iconic Giulia will also be getting an electric avatar. Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philip Imparato has revealed that Giulia which basically is its BMW 3-Series rival will an electric-only model.

"We are not abandoning the Giulia. There will be a future Giulia, and it will be an electric-only model," said Imparato. Alfa Romeo has said that it will become an EV's first brand by 2027. By that time it would've phased out all models based on the Petrol or Diesel engine.

As of now, there have already been spy shots of an updated Giulia which could be on the market as soon as 2023. This model will likely be based on the internal combustion engine or at best could be a hybrid model. Stellantis has made huge investments toward electric vehicles which it announced in 2021 and Alfa Romeo is a big part of that vision.

It has a vision of selling 100,000 vehicles per year and most of that will be propelled by electric vehicles, starting with the Tonale.