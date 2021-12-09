All-Electric BMW iX Makes Its India Debut: Specifications, Charge Time, Delivery Details Out

BMW India is all set to launch its first all-electric vehicle, the BMW iX SUV on December 13, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the electric SUV has now made its official India debut, and it is the first of the three electric vehicles the company is planning to launch in the country over the next six months. The second one will be the MINI Cooper SE, which will go on sale in India around March 2022, while the third EV will be the i4 luxury electric sedan, which will arrive before June 2022.

As for the upcoming BMW iX, right now, India will only get one variant, which is the iX xDrive40. Bookings for the electric SUV will be accepted across all BMW dealerships nationwide and on the carmaker's Online Shop as well. Having said that, deliveries for the new BMW iX will only commence from April 2022.

The all-new BMW iX also features the brand's fifth-generation all-electric powertrain that uses two electric motors, one on each axle, to offer electric all-wheel-drive (AWD) function. As for the BMW iX xDrive40, the model comes with a 76.6 kWh battery pack, which powers the electric motors to develop a combined output of 240 kW or 322 bhp and a peak torque of 630 Nm. The SUV is claimed to offer a range of 425 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. Globally BMW also offers a top-end iX xDrive50 trim which offers a combined output of 375 kW or 503 bhp, however, as of now, BMW has no plans to bring it to India.

BMW India offers four charging options with the iX - 2.3 kW standard charging cable, a flexible fast charger that ranges from 2.3 kW to 11 kW, a 7.4 kW 1-phase Wallbox charger, and an 11 kW 3-phase Wallbox charger. The 2.3 kW chargers will charge the battery from 0-100 per cent capacity in 36 hours. The same will happen in 10.75 hours with a 7.4 kW charger, and in 7.25 hours with an 11 kW charger. The iX also supports fast charging of up to 150 kW, taking the battery capacity from 10 to 80 per cent in 73 minutes at 50 kW capacity, while at the max performance level you can get the 80 per cent charge in 31 minutes.

Visually, the BMW iX electric SUV comes with the signature design language of the new BMW models, but with futuristic styling elements to give it the EV persona. The car also comes with the signature kidney grille design, which covers intelligent driver assistance systems including radars, cameras and sensors.

Inside, the electric SUV gets a futuristic-looking cabin with a minimalist design, covered in soft-touch material. A rocker switch has been used for gear selection, while the car also features BMW's new operating system. The iX is also the first vehicle from the automaker to feature the new hexagonal steering wheel. The SUV also comes with a large display area with split screens for infotainment and instrumentation, acting as the car's main command centre.