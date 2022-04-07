All-electric Lexus RZ To Make Global Debut On April 20

Lexus will reveal its first bespoke electric vehicle on April 20. The all-electric RZ SUV will be the first in a line of all-electric Lexus cars set to arrive in the years to come. Lexus and parent firm Toyota revealed a 15 EV concept line-up – including the RZ - last year previewing an all-electric model onslaught from both carmakers including a possible successor to the Lexus LFA. Following its debut in concept form last year, Lexus showcased the new RZ in new images earlier in 2022 given a more detailed look at the SUV's design.

The RZ concept previews a sleek angular SUV-coupe from Toyota's luxury brand with many of the brand's design elements adapted for use in an EV. The closed off grille up front retains the same basic design as other Lexus SUVs with the sharp and edgy design too in-line with many newer Lexus.

Centre console angled towards the driver and houses a flush sitting touchscreen

Aside from the announcement of the date Lexus also shared an image of the interior of the RZ. The image shows a driver centric cabin layout with the centre console angled towards the driver. The dash shares little in common with other Lexus with the central touchscreen incorporated into the dash rather than a free-standing unit. Other notable elements include a digital instrument cluster, heads up display and a Tesla-style yoke steering.

The new RZ will share the same platform as the new Toyota bZ4x – Toyota's e-TNGA platform. While powertrains details will be revealed at the time of its debut, the RZ is expected to come with a twin-motor set-up with one sitting at each axle.