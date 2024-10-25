All-Electric Scout Traveller SUV, Terra Pick-Up Unveiled In Near Production Form

The first models of the reborn Scout brand have been unveiled in near-production spec. The Scout brand's first models arrived almost 45 years after the original Scout was discontinued with the new company revived by the Volkswagen Group primarily to target the US market. The VW Group gained the Scout trademark through Navistar, formerly known as International Harvester, a brand under its Traton commercial vehicle subsidiary. International Harvester was the company that sold the original Scout SUV during the 1960s and 1970s in the US market.

The revived US-based brand unveiled the new Traveller SUV and the Terra pick-up truck with both scheduled to go into production in 2027. In sticking with some of Scout’s heritage both models are set to feature body-on-frame with solid rear axles and offer towing capabilities of over 4,500 kg and payload-carrying capabilities of around 900 kg.



The new Scout models take design inspiration from the iconic Internal Harvester Scout.

Starting with the looks, both the Traveller and Terra feature a design inspired by the old International Harvester Scout with a boxy and squared-out design with a strong shoulder-line, angular pillars and flared wheel arches. More modern design elements include the headlamps set-up with the square-shaped quad projector units housing LED DRLs between the upper and lower projector elements. Similarly around the back, the two models feature a unique wrap-around tail-lamp design spanning the width of the tailgate.



Boxy looks are complemented by modern design aesthetics such as the quad-projector headlamps and wrap-around tail-lights.

Both the Traveller and Terra get up to 35-inch off-road tyres with the Traveller's spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. The Terra is capable of carrying an underbody spare tyre of up to 33-inches or can be optioned with a carrier in the bed to carry a full-size 35-inch wheel.



Both the Traveller SUV and Terra pick-up will come with up to 35-inch off-road tyres

Scout says that the cabin design too is inspired by the iconic International Harvester Scout though with all the modern amenities. A digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering flanked by a larger central touchscreen. A row of physical switches sits below the central display. Interestingly Scout says that both models will be offered with two seating layouts with the option for a bench seat up front.



There will be two cabin configurations with the option of either a front centre console for increased storage or a bench seat.

Unlike its internal combustion predecessors, the new Scouts are set to be offered with electric powertrains including a range-extender option with a petrol generator on board. Scout claims a range of about 560 km for the pure EVs while the range extenders see this figure bumped up to over 800 km. Both models will feature four-wheel drive with electric motors at each axle with Scout claiming that the EV will be able to climb 100 per cent grades. Complete power figures are under wraps though Scout says it is targeting a peak torque output of over 1300 Nm. Scout has also confirmed that both models will get front and rear lockers and a front sway bar disconnect function for increased off-road capabilities.

Both the Traveller and Terra will feature 800V architectures and support up to 350 kW fast charging.