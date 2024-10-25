Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

All-Electric Scout Traveller SUV, Terra Pick-Up Unveiled In Near Production Form

The SUV and pick-up are earmarked to go into production in 2027 and will be offered with all-electric and range-extender powertrain configurations.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Scout Traveller and Terra to enter production in 2027
  • Will be offered with all-electric and range-extender electric powertrain options
  • Will offer towing capabilities of over 4,500 kg

The first models of the reborn Scout brand have been unveiled in near-production spec. The Scout brand's first models arrived almost 45 years after the original Scout was discontinued with the new company revived by the Volkswagen Group primarily to target the US market. The VW Group gained the Scout trademark through Navistar, formerly known as International Harvester, a brand under its Traton commercial vehicle subsidiary. International Harvester was the company that sold the original Scout SUV during the 1960s and 1970s in the US market.

 

The revived US-based brand unveiled the new Traveller SUV and the Terra pick-up truck with both scheduled to go into production in 2027. In sticking with some of Scout’s heritage both models are set to feature body-on-frame with solid rear axles and offer towing capabilities of over 4,500 kg and payload-carrying capabilities of around 900 kg.
 Scout Traveller

The new Scout models take design inspiration from the iconic Internal Harvester Scout.

 

Starting with the looks, both the Traveller and Terra feature a design inspired by the old International Harvester Scout with a boxy and squared-out design with a strong shoulder-line, angular pillars and flared wheel arches. More modern design elements include the headlamps set-up with the square-shaped quad projector units housing LED DRLs between the upper and lower projector elements. Similarly around the back, the two models feature a unique wrap-around tail-lamp design spanning the width of the tailgate.
 Scout Terra

Boxy looks are complemented by modern design aesthetics such as the quad-projector headlamps and wrap-around tail-lights.

 

Both the Traveller and Terra get up to 35-inch off-road tyres with the Traveller's spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. The Terra is capable of carrying an underbody spare tyre of up to 33-inches or can be optioned with a carrier in the bed to carry a full-size 35-inch wheel.
 Scout Terra 1

Both the Traveller SUV and Terra pick-up will come with up to 35-inch off-road tyres

 

Scout says that the cabin design too is inspired by the iconic International Harvester Scout though with all the modern amenities. A digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering flanked by a larger central touchscreen. A row of physical switches sits below the central display. Interestingly Scout says that both models will be offered with two seating layouts with the option for a bench seat up front.
 Scout Terra Traveller

There will be two cabin configurations with the option of either a front centre console for increased storage or a bench seat.

 

Unlike its internal combustion predecessors, the new Scouts are set to be offered with electric powertrains including a range-extender option with a petrol generator on board. Scout claims a range of about 560 km for the pure EVs while the range extenders see this figure bumped up to over 800 km. Both models will feature four-wheel drive with electric motors at each axle with Scout claiming that the EV will be able to climb 100 per cent grades. Complete power figures are under wraps though Scout says it is targeting a peak torque output of over 1300 Nm. Scout has also confirmed that both models will get front and rear lockers and a front sway bar disconnect function for increased off-road capabilities.

 

Both the Traveller and Terra will feature 800V architectures and support up to 350 kW fast charging.

# Scout# Scout Motors# Scout Terra# Scout Traveller# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The plant has a capacity of 2,00,000 vehicles per year and cost $2 billion to construct
    Scout Motors Initiates Construction Of $2 Billion Plant In South Carolina
  • The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network
    Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
  • The company is expected to set-up a new battery plant in the US along with a dedicated plant for the upcoming Scout brand.
    Volkswagen Board Discusses Two New North America Plants At Meeting - Report
  • Carmaker to reportedly develop rugged electric pick-ups and SUVs under new sub-brand for the US market.
    Volkswagen Plans New Scout Electric SUV Brand For North America - Report

Latest News

  • The DST SUV is designed for the ASEAN region, and the production-spec will hit the market soon.
    Mitsubishi DST Concept SUV Debuts At Philippines Motor Show
  • The SUV and pick-up are earmarked to go into production in 2027 and will be offered with all-electric and range-extender powertrain configurations.
    All-Electric Scout Traveller SUV, Terra Pick-Up Unveiled In Near Production Form
  • The RE Hunter 350 gains an LED headlight setup while the test mule of Interceptor swaps the gas-charged suspension setup with conventional twin shocks at the rear.
    Updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Interceptor 650 Spotted On Test
  • Jeep recently launched the updated Meridian in India at Rs 24.99 lakh, we see how it stacks up against a similarly priced variant of its smaller sibling.
    Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Which Offers More Value Under Rs 25 Lakh?
  • The motorcycles being listed for launch include the 890 Duke R, 1390 Super Duke R, 1290 and 890 Adventure, 350 EXC-F enduro and 250 and 450 SX-F motocross bikes
    KTM To Re-Enter Premium Segment; Unofficial Bookings Commence
  • The new testing facilities are located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.
    Mahindra Inaugurates New Crash Test Facility, Battery Cell Research Lab
  • At least two variants of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure are expected to be unveiled at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan next month.
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure Details Leaked
  • Commissioned for an unnamed client in Southeast Asia the E-Type Commemorative also marks 50 years since the E-Type was discontinued in 1974.
    Jaguar Classic Bespoke E-Type Commemoratives Feature 18K Gold And Silver Trim
  • Features a slim profile, large wheels and an minimalistic look, paying tribute to the Flying Flea motorcycle used in WW2
    Upcoming Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spied Undisguised
  • This variant comes with iGo assist technology, which was introduced with the new TVS Jupiter earlier this year.
    TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • All-Electric Scout Traveller SUV, Terra Pick-Up Unveiled In Near Production Form
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved