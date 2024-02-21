Scout Motors Initiates Construction Of $2 Billion Plant In South Carolina
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 21, 2024
Highlights
- Scout Motors has initiated the construction of its production centre for all-electric trucks and SUVs.
- Production centre is spread over 1,600 acres and will cost $2 billion to construct.
- Vehicle production set to start by late 2026, targeting an annual capacity of 2,00,000 units.
Scout Motors Inc. marked a milestone on February 15, 2024, with the commencement of construction for its Production Centre in Blythewood, South Carolina. The company celebrated the groundbreaking event as a symbol of the revival of an American icon and the resurgence of domestic employment. The construction cost of the plant is approximately $2 billion.
Also Read: 2018 Jaguar I-Pace Formerly Owned By King Charles Up For Auction
Scott Keogh, President, and CEO of Scout Motors, emphasized on producing vehicles through a blend of hands-on craftsmanship and technology. The ceremony featured original Scout vehicles and engaged the Scout community, with highlights including a 3D model of the Production Centre and virtual content showcasing the facility's future.
Scheduled to commence vehicle production by the end of 2026, Scout Motors aims to achieve a peak capacity of 2,00,000 vehicles per year. With a workforce of nearly 350 employees hired since its inception in 2022, the company continues to offer career opportunities.
Also Read: Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
Jim Poiry, a former plant manager at the original Scout factory, contributed to the historical connection by presenting a brick from the original factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to be used in building the foundation for the new Production Centre. Governor of South Carolina, U.S., Henry McMaster acknowledged the groundbreaking as a significant milestone for Scout Motors and the state, contributing to economic growth in the Midlands. The Production Centre, sprawled across approximately 1,600 acres, strategically positions itself near major cities, ensuring access to highways, ports, and automotive engineering institutions.
