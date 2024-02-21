Scout Motors Initiates Construction Of $2 Billion Plant In South Carolina

Scout Motors Inc. marked a milestone on February 15, 2024, with the commencement of construction for its Production Centre in Blythewood, South Carolina. The company celebrated the groundbreaking event as a symbol of the revival of an American icon and the resurgence of domestic employment. The construction cost of the plant is approximately $2 billion.

Scott Keogh, President, and CEO of Scout Motors, emphasized on producing vehicles through a blend of hands-on craftsmanship and technology. The ceremony featured original Scout vehicles and engaged the Scout community, with highlights including a 3D model of the Production Centre and virtual content showcasing the facility's future.

Scheduled to commence vehicle production by the end of 2026, Scout Motors aims to achieve a peak capacity of 2,00,000 vehicles per year. With a workforce of nearly 350 employees hired since its inception in 2022, the company continues to offer career opportunities.



Jim Poiry, a former plant manager at the original Scout factory, contributed to the historical connection by presenting a brick from the original factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to be used in building the foundation for the new Production Centre. Governor of South Carolina, U.S., Henry McMaster acknowledged the groundbreaking as a significant milestone for Scout Motors and the state, contributing to economic growth in the Midlands. The Production Centre, sprawled across approximately 1,600 acres, strategically positions itself near major cities, ensuring access to highways, ports, and automotive engineering institutions.



