All-New Hyundai Verna Interior Features Revealed; Will Get Segment-First Heated Seats

The new-generation Hyundai Verna is set to be a feature-loaded model, with it getting segment-first heated seats, which will be ventilated too. In addition, the fully updated sedan will also get a switchable-type infotainment and climate controller interface for seamless control. This means that the same set of controls will be used for operating the infotainment system and the climate control. The other big innovation is the 10.25-inch infotainment display and instrument console which will be integrated with the full-colour TFT instrument console. Hyundai also says that the new-gen Verna will get segment-best acoustic experience with an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system. It is likely that most of these features will be offered on the top-spec variants.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As new age customers in India seek out the most modern and futuristic mobility solutions, we as India’s first smart mobility provider are gearing up to surpass their aspirations. The all-new Hyundai Verna has been intricately crafted to deliver exemplary future mobility experiences. With thoughtful and innovative technology integration, the all-new Hyundai Verna is geared up to redefine the benchmark once again. The power of innovation and Hyundai’s ingenuity will come to fore as we prepare to launch this new sedan in India.”

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will also feature a horizon LED positioning Lamps & DRLs that run across the width of the sedan up front. Furthermore, the parametric connected LED taillights is said to add premium feel to the fresh rear design of the sedan.

Bookings for the new Verna are now open for Rs. 25,000. The big draw here is the fact that India will be the first market to get the new-generation Verna. The company will launch the new Verna with two petrol engine options. The first is a new 1.5-litre turbo GDi which will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. Then, Hyundai will also offer a 1.5-litre MPi petrol motor that will have a 6-speed manual gearbox and an intelligent variable transmission (IVT) option. The new powertrain options will be RDE compliant, and the engines will be E2O ready as well. This means, no diesel engine variant will be offered on the new-gen Verna.