All-New Jeep Wagoneer S To Be Fully Revealed On May 30

American automaker Jeep will reveal full details of its new Wagoneer S electric SUV on May 30, 2024. The Wagoneer S will be the brand’s flagship electric SUV and its first all-electirc SUV for the American market. The carmaker had, earlier in the year, released images of the Wagoneer S providing a closer look at the SUV's exterior design and providing some insight as to the tech inside the cabin and the powertrain.



The Wagoneer's design stays quite true to the concept replete with a sleek grille and headlamps, LED lightbars at the front and rear, and a raked rear windshield with a prominent roofmounted spoiler up top. The Wagoneer S is based on the STLA Large platform and is one of the four EV platforms Stellantis announced in 2021. The electric SUV not only needs to mark a new direction for the automaker but also has the task of upholding the brand's core values of legendary off-road ability.

The cabin meanwhile will be a tech-heavy space with images suggesting up to four digital screens on the dashboard including a pair on the centre console for infotainment and in-car functions and a dedicated co-driver screen. The model will also get a panoramic sunroof.

The upcoming electric model will pack in over 600 bhp and 836 Nm of peak torque and will be capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. In a short film shared by the brand, it pit the Wagoneer S against a Tesla Model Y and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk providing a hint as tot he model's capabilities. Notably, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds and was Jeep's fastest accelerating SUV to date. The Wagoneer S also promises a range of over 500 km.



Globally, the Jeep Avenger is the brand's first EV and is on sale in Europe with the automaker having no plans to bring it to its home market, the USA. Jeep also revealed the Recon electric off-roader recently, which will also be underpinned by the STLA Large platform and will go on sale in the US towards the end of this year.