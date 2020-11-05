Alonso Believes He Had Inferior Cars Unlike Schumacher 

The two time world champion will be returning after two years

Fernando Alonso who is making a come back to Formula 1 in 2021 with the Alpine Renault team has said that he always was in inferior cars unlike Michael Schumacher who often found himself in the best car on the grid when he won his world championships.

“Michael had very good cars during his career and when he came back his car was pretty average, so everybody was disappointed,” Judge13 quotes the Spaniard as having told L'Equipe. “In my case the opposite could happen. I had inferior cars in the last five years of my career and who knows what will happen now,” he added.

Renault F1 is proving to be the third fastest car on the grid in the last three races AFP

Photo Credit: AFP

Alonso won two world titles in 2005 and 2006 by ending the reign of iconic 7 time world champion Michael Schumacher. After Renault, he failed to win a title with McLaren twice, Ferrari and Renault despite coming close in inferior cars a couple of times and being lauded as the best driver in the world.

After his last disastrous stint with McLaren Alonso left F1 at the end of 2018 only to win two 24 Hours LeMans and also participating in the Dakar Rally and the Indy 500 two times. He has been chasing the triple crown which includes the Monaco GP, Indy 500 and the LeMans race. Alonso has now won two of the three with Indy 500 still eluding him.

Fernando Alonso has been prusing other motorracing displines since leaving F1 AFP

Photo Credit: AFP

His move to Renault also means that he can't pursue the Indy 500 next year, but Alonso seems refocused on F1 with the 2020 Renault proving to be the third fastest car on the grid. Alonso seeks a third world title, but he stated that he will not stay in the sport till the third title is secured.

At 39, in 2021, he will be the second oldest driver on the grid after 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen who will be 41.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.