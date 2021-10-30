  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Discloses 20% Stake In EV Maker Rivian

Amazon Discloses 20% Stake In EV Maker Rivian

Amazon.com Inc now owns about a fifth of the electric-truck maker, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing on Friday.
authorBy Reuters
30-Oct-21 09:37 AM IST
Amazon Discloses 20% Stake In EV Maker Rivian banner

Amazon.com Inc, an early backer of Rivian Automotive, now owns about a fifth of the electric-truck maker, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing on Friday. Ford Motor Co, which has a strategic relationship with Rivian, removed a representative from the startup's board earlier this month.

At the end of the third quarter, Amazon had an equity interest of about 20% in Rivian, according to the filing.

Rivian is also aiming to raise between $5 billion and $8 billion in a stock market debut later this year, and seeking a valuation of about $80 billion, Reuters reported in September.

The company's pre-IPO investors also include T. Rowe Price and BlackRock. Amazon on Thursday reported lackluster quarterly results and warned that a tightening labor market and rising costs would hurt its holiday-quarter results.

Related Articles
Government Says Global Auto Brands Are Looking For The Right Partner To Enter India
Government Says Global Auto Brands Are Looking For The Right Partner To Enter India
2 months ago
Rivian To Cut Headcount By 6%
Rivian To Cut Headcount By 6%
3 months ago
EV Maker Rivian Plans To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs - Bloomberg News
EV Maker Rivian Plans To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs - Bloomberg News
3 months ago
Rivian To Address Layoffs At Friday Meeting, Tesla To Cut 229 Jobs
Rivian To Address Layoffs At Friday Meeting, Tesla To Cut 229 Jobs
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?