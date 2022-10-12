Amazon Will Spend $970 Million On EVs In Europe

Amazon has revealed that it will spend a whopping $970 million to electrify its fleet of electric vehicles in Europe which are used for its logistics operations. As of now, Amazon has 3,000 zero-emission vehicles in the continent which delivered around one hundred million packages in 2021. The intent is to expand that number from 3,000 to 10,000 in the next three years.

Amazon has also revealed that it will buy bigger electric trucks, but it remains to be seen if it will consider buying something like a Tesla Semi which is now going into production. Tesla’s founder and CEO Elon Musk and Amazon's chairman and founder Jeff Bezos aren’t just the two richest men in the world, but they are rivals who have been critical of each other.

While Amazon’s electric vehicles are made by Rivian, an electric car company in which it has a significant stake, it also is known to buy trucks from Mercedes, Lion Electric and even Volvo. On top of this, Amazon also has micro-mobility hubs in 20 European cities where it will enable delivery by cargo bikes and on foot. There are plans to have twice the number of hubs.

This investment by Amazon will also include the installation of thousands of chargers at the company’s facilities across Europe. Overall, this could mean good news and more business for the likes of Rivian, Mercedes Benz, Volvo, and Lion electric.