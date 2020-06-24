Ampere Electric Vehicles Posts 60 Per Cent Sales Growth Since Unlock 1.0

Ampere Electric Vehicles, the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton has announced that the company has registered a 60 per cent jump in retail sales since the first phase of the unlocking of the coronavirus lockdown began on June 1. According to Ampere Electric Vehicles, the company has already set up 10 new dealerships, and after the Covid-19 pandemic, around 70 per cent customers feel that there's a need to shift to affordable and sustainable personal mobility solutions like an electric scooter.

Last week, Ampere Vehicles launched its flagship electric scooter, the Ampere Magnus Pro

Last week, Ampere Electric launched the company's flagship e-scooter, the Ampere Magnus Pro. The latest launch is part of the company's product expansion plans in India, and the brand is also initiating several offers and schemes for customers. Currently, there are around 60,000 Ampere electric scooters spread over 200 cities and towns across India. Ampere Electric currently offers electric scooters like Zeal, Reo Elite, V-48 LA, Magnus 60, Reo LA and Reo Li, with both lead acid batteries and lithium ion batteries.

The Ampere Zeal has a claimed top speed of 55 kmph and a range of 75 km on a full charge

Last year, Greaves Cotton, one of India's diversified engineering companies, and manufacturer of diesel engines, generators and pump sets, increased its stake in Coimbatore-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ampere Vehicles from 67.34 per cent to 81.23 per cent. Greaves now has a total investment of over ₹ 120 crore in Ampere Vehicles, and the 160-year-old engineering company has earmarked ₹ 150 crore for its foray into the electric vehicle space. With Greaves picking up a majority stake, Ampere Vehicles has access to Greaves' pan-India distribution network of 325 outlets.

