Mercedes-Benz Unveils Updated EQV and V-Class Models

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the updated iterations of the V-Class and its electric counterpart, the EQV. The models receive several cosmetic tweaks and some new features. These models are available to order in the US from January 2024.

Both the EQV and V-Class models get a refreshed exterior design, with a prominent radiator grille with an LED light band, adaptive Multibeam LED headlights, and new alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the MPVs feature a new chrome trim strip, and darkened rear lights for a precise light signature.

Stepping inside, both models now get a redesigned centre console, dual widescreen displays measuring 12.3 inches, the latest MBUX system, new air vents, and a new steering wheel. Comfort features include wireless smartphone charging, keyless start, heated steering wheel, and ambient lighting with 64 colour options.

In terms of safety features, these models get Active Brake Assist including a cross-traffic function. Standard equipment includes Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Parking Package, while optional features include Adaptive Multibeam LED headlights and a new driving assistance package.

The EQV, a fully electric model, is offered with two battery pack options-60 kWh and 90 kWh. The vehicle supports AC and DC charging and can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes using a 110 kW DC Fast Charger. Its powertrain generates a continuous power output of 93.7 bhp and a peak output of 201.2 bhp.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class gets petrol and diesel powertrain options with outputs ranging from 163 to 237 bhp. The company has also shared that later this year a mild-hybrid petrol engine option will be added to the portfolio. These engines will be offered with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.