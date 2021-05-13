Andalucia Rally 2021: Hero's Joaquim Rodrigues Finishes On Top In Prologue Stage

Hero MotoSports Team Rally has kicked off the 2021 Andalucia Rally campaign with a roar. Rider Joaquim Rodrigues finished the prologue stage in the first place, followed by Sebastian Buhler in the third position. Argentinian rider Franco Caimi made a stellar debut wearing the Hero colours claiming fourth at the end of the opening day. The standings place Hero's riders at dominant positions as they get a head start into the field.

Also Read: Hero MotoSports Concludes 2020 Andalucia Rally On A High

Speaking on kick-starting the rally on a high, Joaquim Rodrigues, said, "We had a good start to the rally today with a first-place finish. Our main goal is to test the bike and the new settings with Dakar 2022 in our sights and this is a good race to do that. I am really happy to get the rally off with a good result for the team."

Sebastian Buhler starts third for the full-length first stage that includes 257 km of the timed section

Rider Franco Caimi said, "Really a good stage today, my first with the team and the bike and I managed to keep it on the two wheels so I am happy with the start. I think I did well today to finish fourth. The idea is to build it stage by stage and gain confidence so I am in a good position to start for the first long stage tomorrow."

Sebastian Buhler, Rider, Hero MotoSports said, "It was a short and nice prologue so I tried to keep it safe. It's only the beginning of the race so I think third place is a really good position to start the race tomorrow."

The prologue stage of the 2021 Andalucia Rally was a short eight km run comprising poorly visible narrow tracks. The symbolic start helps decide the starting order of the riders for the first full stage that's scheduled on May 13, 2021. The stage will be full of dusty terrains, which will make it difficult for riders at the back to navigate.

The full stage will see the riders begin the rally from the town of Arcos de la Frontera followed by 257 km of the timed special section, and will end at the bivouac in Villamartin in Spain.

Also Read: Argentinian Rider Franco Caimi Joins Hero MotoSports Rally Team

Argentinian rider Franco Caimi joined Hero MotoSports earlier this month

The 2021 Andalucia rally takes place amidst the protocols for the second year. The closed-door event without any spectators will see the competitors cross Covid checkpoints as part of the measures being taken in the interest of everyone's safety.

The 2021 edition has also seen several new regulations to make it more technical and safer. This includes now allowing a sighting lap for the prologue stage, use of an electronic Start/Go board, the introduction of a new waypoint and mandating each note of the roadbook to be validated amongst others

Provisional Rankings – Prologue

1. Joaquim Rodrigues Hero MotoSports Team Rally - 06m13s

2. Joan Barreda Bort Monster Energy Honda Team +01s

3. Sebastian Buhler Hero MotoSports Team Rally +02s

4. Franco Caimi Hero MotoSports Team Rally +05s

5. Lorenzo Santolino Sherco Factory Rally Team +12s

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.