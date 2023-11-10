Apple Wallet Now Offers Smart Key Function For Gogoro Scooters

Gogoro has introduced a seamless and secure scooter key integration with Apple Wallet for its Smartscooters in Taiwan. This new feature allows Smartscooter owners to lock, unlock, and start their vehicles with a simple tap on their iPhone or Apple Watch. Additionally, Gogoro will integrate the Apple Find My Network into specific new scooters, including the Gogoro CrossOver S, enabling owners to locate their vehicles using the Find My app.

The Scooter Key in Apple Wallet is now available on the latest Gogoro models, such as the Gogoro SuperSport TCS, Gogoro Delight, Gogoro CrossOver, and Gogoro CrossOver S. Over 300,000 existing Smartscooter customers in Taiwan can also access the feature.

Users will be able to use their Apple smartphone or Apple Watch as a digital key to the scooter.

Express Mode allows for a tap-and-unlock experience using NFC technology without the need to wake or unlock the device, and even if an iPhone or Apple Watch requires charging, users can still access their scooter key with Power Reserve.

Users will also be able to tracks their vehicle via the Find Me app.

To add a scooter key to Apple Wallet, Smartscooter owners can easily follow prompts within the Gogoro iOS app. Sharing the scooter key with other iOS users is straightforward, allowing users to manage or revoke shared keys directly from Apple Wallet. In the event of a lost or misplaced device, users can use the Find My app to help locate it.



