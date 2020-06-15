New Cars and Bikes in India

Aprilia Patents Reveal New Aerodynamics Design

Revolutionary new aerodynamics design could make its way to future Aprilia RSV4.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Aprilia has filed design patents for new aerodynamics system

Highlights

  • Latest patent images reveal new aerodynamic system design
  • Air intake ducts positioned along front wheel for better airflow
  • Aprilia's design could debut in upcoming production models

Latest patent applications filed by Aprilia show a new aerodynamic design which will offer better airflow into the engine. Aprilia's new design, illustrated in the latest patent designs, show air intake ducts along the front wheel, to offer undisturbed airflow through the intakes into the radiator. This is designed to provide a solution to the design of current radiators on motorcycles, which doesn't allow enough cooling air to the radiators because of obstruction by the front wheel. So, radiators need to be larger in size, than it would need to if there was easier access to cleaner airflow.

Also Read: Piaggio Files Patents For Aerodynamic Winglets

9com3vvo

New system incorporates intake ducts along the front wheel

Aprilia's idea is to expose the air intakes to a supply of undisturbed air. And the design also allows the intake openings and the radiator itself to be made smaller, saving weight over a conventional layout. The design also cleans up airflow over the outside of the bodywork, and makes use of air ducts on either side of the front wheel. However, latest MotoGP rules will not allow any bodywork or air intake obscuring the front rim, so Aprilia's design may not qualify for a MotoGP machine, however efficient it may be. According to latest rules, the whole of the front rim must be visible, other than the part obscured by the front fender, forks, brake parts or front suspension attachments. Installing air ducts which will obscure a part of the front wheel, will not be allowed under MotoGP regulations.

0 Comments

However, that doesn't mean that Aprilia will stop exploring the idea on a production model, like the upcoming Aprilia RSV4, and World Superbike rules demand that competitors keep road bike-based elements. That would mean such a design would certainly offer aerodynamic and weight advnatages in a WSBK machine. More importantly though, Aprilia's parent Piaggio is also working on active aerodynamics concepts, so both these ideas may well debut on a new production model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
16%
Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹ 75.15 Lakh - 1.07 Crore *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
x
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Maruti Suzuki Swift: India's 15-Year Long Love Affair With The Hatch
Maruti Suzuki Swift: India's 15-Year Long Love Affair With The Hatch
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities