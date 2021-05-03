Ashok Leyland To Provide 24x7 Support To All Commercial Vehicles Carrying Oxygen, Essential Items

Ashok Leyland had already introduced its ServiceMandi mobile-based smart application 3 years ago. This facilitates the owner of a vehicle to find service and breakdown attention as near as possible to the location of the vehicle anytime- anywhere in India.

ServiceMandi has established more than 20,000 touch points (Technical Associates) which are capable to attend vehicles across the country in the shortest possible time and now the company is extending the services to all Oxygen carriers.

Under its Service Mandi umbrella, Ashok Leyland has taken an initiative to support all Oxygen carriers and medical supply vehicles across the nation 24 hrs in case of a breakdown. Ashok Leyland said in a tweet that this service will be applicable to the above vehicles irrespective of the make of the vehicle.

carandbike approached Ashok Leyland to know more about this initiative and the company said in a statement that, "Many drivers and customers across the country started contacting us as soon as they heard about this initiative. ServiceMandi team along with their dedicated Technical Associates started attending the breakdown even in areas where movements were restricted due to lockdown norms. Team of Technical Associates feel a great pride in supporting a National Cause that was expressed during our interactions with them. The vehicle operators were delighted with a deep sense of gratitude for helping them out during these tough times."

