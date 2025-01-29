Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia SyrosRenault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeToyota bZ4XMG 4 EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton V4CRHonda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch Next Month

The Aston Martin Vanquish is a V12-powered grand tourer, with global production limited to 1000 units
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 29, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aston Martin is all set to launch the Vanquish in India next month.
  • Powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine.
  • Can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

Aston Martin has confirmed its plans to launch the all-new Vanquish in the Indian market in February 2025. Unveiled in September 2024, the Vanquish nameplate was reintroduced after a hiatus of six years and continues to be powered by a V12 engine like its predecessors. With production limited to 1000 units a year, it is currently unclear how many units of the model the company plans to bring to the Indian market. 

 

Also Read: New Aston Martin Vanquish Unveiled; Retains V12, Has 345 KMPH Top Speed
 

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin will launch the Vanquish in February 2025

 

On the cosmetic front, the new Vanquish’s design is vastly different from its predecessor. The fascia is in line with other road-going models in Aston Martin’s lineup, sporting sleek oval headlamps, and a large grille which extends to the lower end of the car. In profile, the Vanquish features clean, uncluttered lines and curvy haunches The rear end, however, is vastly different from the rest of the British marque’s current portfolio featuring a Kamm tail, reminiscent of older models from the company.

 

Also Read: McLaren W1 Hybrid Hypercar Unveiled: Most Powerful McLaren Road Car Ever
 

Vanquish Interior

The interior of the Vanquish features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster

 

The interior layout is similar to other Aston Martin cars and features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster. The car still gets plenty of buttons for functions such as gear selection, drive selection, heating and ventilation, which are positioned beneath the central infotainment display. It also gets a 15-speaker, double-amplified surround sound system from Bowers and Wilkins.

 

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore
 

Vanquish

The Vanquish is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine

 

The new 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine in the Vanquish churns out a peak power output of 824 bhp and a peak torque output of 1,000 Nm. The supercar is equipped with a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels, paired with an electronic rear limited slip differential (e-diff). Aston Martin states that the car will hit 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and that it is capable of hitting top speeds of up to 345 kmph – the highest of any road-going Aston yet.


 

# Aston Martin# Aston Martin Vanquish# Aston Martin GT car# Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The twin-turbo V12 engine in the grand tourer makes 824 bhp and a peak torque output of 1000 Nm, enough to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds
    New Aston Martin Vanquish Unveiled; Retains V12, Has 345 KMPH Top Speed
  • The upgraded Vantage develops 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque and is the fastest iteration of the sports car till date.
    New Aston Martin Vantage Arrives In India, Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore
  • The special edition DBX707 receives cosmetic tweaks to the interior and exterior along with a colour scheme similar to the 2024 DBX F1 medical car.
    Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Unveiled To Celebrate AMR24 F1 Car
  • New bespoke creation from the Q Division stems from a unique race car-inspired Valour commission requested by Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso.
    Aston Martin Valiant Unveiled As Manual-Only, Track-Focused V12 Supercar
  • The next generation of Apple CarPlay is set to debut in Porsche and Aston Martin cars to begin with.
    Next-Gen Apple CarPlay Gets Radical Update: ADAS, Climate Control Integrated

Latest News

  • Stella Li is the first woman to be named the World Car Person of the Year
    BYD's Stella Li Named 2025 World Car Person Of The Year
  • Upgrades to the iX include more efficient and powerful electric motors, styling updates and more tech.
    BMW iX Facelift Revealed; Gets Over 700 km Range, Develops Up To 650 bhp
  • The Aston Martin Vanquish is a V12-powered grand tourer, with global production limited to 1000 units
    Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch Next Month
  • Audi will launch the 2025 RS Q8 Performance SUV in India on February 17
    2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Bookings Open In India
  • The manufacturer mentioned that the plant will be functional by 2028, and that products built at the facility will also be exported to overseas markets
    Honda Motorcycles To Build New EV Production Facility In India
  • The Austrian brand first unveiled the new motorcycle at the EICMA Motor Show 2024 in Milan, Italy
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure To Launch In India On January 30
  • The 2025 Speed Twin 1200 gets a few feature and powertrain upgrades. The new Speed Twin 1200 is priced at Rs 12.75 lakh, while the RS can be had for 15.50 lakh
    2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India
  • The “Combat Edition” was first introduced in the Xoom 110 scooter and is now being extended to the brand’s motorcycle lineup.
    Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition To Be Launched Soon
  • Ducati is all set to launch the seventh generation of the Panigale V4 in India.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
  • The next-gen Venue was previously spotted testing overseas, and the Indian test mule appears identical to it.
    Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing In India

Popular Aston Martin Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved