Ather 450 Apex Electric Scooter To Be Launched Tomorrow
January 5, 2024
- Ather 450 Apex will be a limited-edition model
- Expect a premium over the 450X Pro
- Likely to use the same 3.7 kWh battery pack as the 450X
Bengaluru-based electric scooter startup Ather Energy is set to launch the 450 Apex in India tomorrow, January 6, 2024. Teasers for the 450 Apex have been shared quite a few times on the brand’s social media, and now, the covers will be off tomorrow. The 450 Apex model is expected to feature a handful of design changes to distinguish it from the 450X and the 450S. Moreover, it is poised to be the most powerful derivative of the 450 range.
(Image used for representation)
The upcoming Apex electric scooter is set to be the company's first model with clear side panels since the Series 1 450X. It is expected to feature a more powerful motor, making it the most potent variant of the 450 range. With a top speed of approximately 100 kmph and an acceleration time of around 3 seconds from 0 to 40 kmph, the added power is expected to enhance the scooter's performance.
The 450X model is likely to use the same 3.7-kWh battery pack as the 450X. A new Warp+ ride mode will be added to the existing Eco, Ride, and Sport modes, and we also expect new colour options to give it a distinctive look.
The 450 Apex will be offered in limited numbers, with deliveries beginning in March 2024. It is expected to be priced at a premium over the 450X Pro, which is currently priced at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), inclusive of the charger and subsidies.
