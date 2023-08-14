Ather 450S Vs 450X: Specs, Features, And Prices

Ather Energy recently updated its electric scooter line-up with the revised Ather 450X and the newly launched Ather 450S. The 450X is available in two versions with different batteries and features. On the other hand, the 450S comes in Core and Pro variants. These models mainly vary in terms of their battery packs and features. Design-wise, the 450S closely resembles the 450X. However, as mentioned previously, the main distinction lies in the battery packs. The 450S has a smaller 2.9 kWh battery, while the 450X offers both a 2.9 kWh battery and a larger 3.7 kWh battery.

As for the details on the battery pack, the Ather 450S features a 2.9 kWh battery powering a 5.4 kW electric motor. It boasts a certified range of up to 115 km, with a real-world range of 90 km in Smart Eco mode. Accelerating from 0 to 40 kmph takes 3.9 seconds. Charging the battery takes around 8 hours and 36 minutes. The 450S comes in two variants: the Core priced at Rs 1.30 lakh and the Pro priced at Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Ather 450X is equipped with a 2.9 kWh battery powering a 6.4 kW motor. Its real-world range is also 90 km, and it accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The charging time is identical to the 450S’. An additional 3.7 kWh battery option offers a range of 150 km. The charging time for the larger battery is 5 hours and 45 minutes. The 450X is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh for the 2.9 kWh variant and Rs 1.45 lakh for the 3.7 kWh variant (ex-showroom).

Regarding features, all trims offer an optional Pro Pack with extra riding modes and features. The 450S features a 7.0-inch 'Deepview' digital cluster on its dashboard, while the 450X comes with a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen. The 450X has a unique wrap mode that is not available in the 450S. The Pro variant of the 450S offers smart eco, eco, ride, and sport modes, while the Core version lacks ride modes. The 450S Pro also includes Bluetooth connectivity, auto-hold, and turn-by-turn navigation.

Both scooters share the same cycle parts, with a telescopic fork on the front and a symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock on the rear. Dimensionally, they are identical as well.