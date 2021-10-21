Ather Energy Inaugurates Two New Experience Centres In Delhi

Ather Energy has inaugurated two more experience centres, called Ather Space in Delhi, within months of beginning operations of its first Ather Space centre in Lajpat Nagar in the national capital. The two new experience centres in Janakpuri and Gujranwala Town have been inaugurated in partnership with PPS Group. With three showrooms across the city, Delhi has become the only city after Bengaluru to have multiple Ather Space experience centres. The Ather 450X, along with the Ather 450 Plus will be available for test rides and bookings at both these new Ather Space experience centres in Delhi.

Ather Energy now has three Ather Space outles in Delho.

Speaking on the development, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, "Delhi was always a priority market for us. We had anticipated the demand that we would see from this city and were overwhelmed after the launch of our first experience centre here. Consumers have evolved and are now aware of the benefits of going electric. High awareness, increasing density of charging infrastructure is all leading to high sales in this region. We are delighted to be partnering with PPS Group, who has been extremely helpful in getting operations up and running this soon. Their extensive experience and proven expertise in the automobile retail sector will complement our efforts. With the festive season kicking in and three retail outlets, we are positive to clock in the highest sales from the Delhi region."

The Ather 450 range includes the Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus electric scooters.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Sanghvi, MD, PPS Group said, "We are delighted to partner with Ather Energy in Delhi and are excited to be a part of the electric mobility revolution in the two-wheeler space started by Ather Energy with its class leading technology and proven product performance. We are pleased to announce the opening of two Ather Experience Centres to cater to customers of Delhi which is the largest two-wheeler market in India. With our 7 decades of experience in the auto retail space coupled with our understanding of the customer requirement, and the revolutionary product from Ather, we endeavor to provide best-in-class customer experience."

Ather Energy has set up 23 fast-charging points, known as Ather Grid, across key hotspots in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. The fast-charging points across Delhi are available in locations like Green Park, Adarsh Nagar, Rohini, Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Connaught Place. All Ather Grid locations will be strategically located in key areas of the city, making them easily accessible to EV owners across the city. Ather Energy aims to double the number of charging stations by the end of the year. The Ather 450X is priced at Rs. 1,32,426 (Ex-showroom) in Delhi, while the Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs. 1,13,416 (Ex-showroom).